Ryan Fox poses with the trophy winning the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox poses with the trophy winning the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. Photo / Getty

Success breeds success and Ryan Fox has revealed how his shock victory in the BMW PGA Championship will help launch his bid for American triumphs.

The 36-year-old’s return to Europe, after a break at home, has seen him finish third at the Irish Open before beating a high-class field to win the BMW PGA title at Wentworth.

With a place on the American PGA tour virtually assured, he can now plan accordingly.

“To take down some of the world’s best players down the stretch is quite amazing,” Fox told Newstalk ZB about the Wentworth win.

“To birdie on the last to win is quite incredible, the first time out here I’ve made a putt to win a tournament. It doesn’t get much better for a golfer.

“It’s easily the biggest win of my career. It’s a dream come true to win the flagship event on the DP World Tour to be honest.

“There’s not a lot of job security in golf and now I know I’ve got a job for a few years so that in itself is pretty awesome.

“I get to go and actually enjoy it and don’t have to worry about results too much which makes it easier to play well in some respects.”

Fox has surged 11 places to a world ranking of 31 and is third on the DP tour, behind Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Ryan Fox celebrates winning the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. Photo / Getty

Fox revealed that a hiatus in New Zealand had helped him rediscover joy for a game he still “absolutely loves” playing.

His family has endured a tumultuous year. It has included the arrival of his second child, but also the passing of his father-in-law and his mother-in-law’s illness.

He said the break in New Zealand had allowed him to get treatment on niggling injuries that were having a more detrimental influence on his game than he realised.

“It makes everything a lot easier going forward, planning for next year,” he said.

“It makes all the tough stuff easier to get through.”

Fox said he had been “running on fumes” at the British Open then had a sort of collapse in the States, physically and mentally.

With the feeling of the golf grind behind him thanks to his New Zealand sojourn, he arrived at the Irish Open looking forward to playing again.

His medium-term plans will now be revised.

In the short term, he will remain in Europe, playing in France next week and defending his Alfred Dunhill Links title at St Andrews, in early October.

When the season does wrap up, he will be able to look more carefully at his options and American PGA Tour planning for next year.

“If I get that top card for the PGA Tour from the DP World Tour I can get myself into some of those big designated events next year (on the PGA), the ones you want to be playing in,” he said.

“So I’ve still got quite a lot to play for over here.”

Fox, a down-to-earth superstar, was overwhelmed with the messages he has received, and hoped the Warriors, All Blacks and Black Caps would get similar boosts.

He confirmed that the Warriors’ “Up the Wahs” shout had made it to Wentworth.

“I heard it a lot (in the final round) and a lot in the practice rounds,” he said.

“I watched the last 60 minutes (NRL playoff game versus Newcastle) on Saturday morning when I woke up. It was awesome to see the boys go so well.

“I’ll be looking forward to supporting them next weekend. It’s cool to see the whole country behind them and it’s definitely made it to the UK - I can vouch for that.”