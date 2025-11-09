Currently, Englishman Jordan Smith holds that final PGA Tour card and he sits just under 200 points ahead of Hillier.
While it was a strong result, the Wellington product might feel like he left a few places out there. After seven birdies earlier in the round, he sat at 24-under with four holes to play, before a double-bogey six on the par-four 15th.
He got one of those shots back with a birdie on the par-four 16th, before another bogey on the par-five 18th to finish his round at five-under for the day.
Fellow Kiwi Kazuma Kobori finished in a tie for 41st at 11-under for the week, with a one-under 71 in his final round - which included his second eagle on the par-five 11th.
In 41st, Kobori pocketed €42,144 but dropped three places to 41st on the season leaderboard.
