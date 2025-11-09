NZ Herald Sport News Update | Tie for Daniel Hillier in Abu Dhabi and the Kiwis beat Toa Samoa in the Pacifica Championships final.

Kiwi golfer Daniel Hillier has claimed a $619,000 payday and moved closer to a spot on the PGA Tour with a fifth-placed finish at the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi Championship.

The 27-year-old made the penultimate event of the DP World Tour season count, finishing 22-under-par for the tournament and three shots behind English winner Aaron Rai. The tournament had a prize fund of €7,785,945 ($16 million), with Rai taking home €1.318m.

Finishing in a tie for fifth – alongside another Englishman, Richard Mansell – Hillier claimed €301,342 as well as 348.05 points toward his standing on the tour rankings.

While the field being cut from 75 players to 50 for this week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai was never going to see Hillier miss out on a spot, there are implications for the Kiwi higher up the leaderboard.

The DP World Tour offers 10 PGA Tour cards for players who are not already exempt for the following season. With this result, Hillier moved three spots up the ladder into 17th and has just two other golfers ahead of him for that last PGA Tour exemption.