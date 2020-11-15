Golf: Tiger Woods posts a 10 on par three in Masters shocker

Tiger Woods hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole at Augusta. Photo / Masters.com

Defending champion Tiger Woods made a nightmare 10, his worst score on any major hole, on the par-3 12th at Augusta National in the final round of the Masters.

The first double-digit major score by the 15-time major winner dropped him from 3-under to 4-over for the tournament.

Woods sent his first two shots into Rae's Creek, the water in front of the tricky 155-yard layout in the heart of fabled Amen Corner.

He punched his third from a rescue area into a bunker, then blasted out of the sand only to roll the ball down a slope and back into the creek.

Woods finally chipped onto the the green with his eighth and two-putted to end the horror show.

Success at the 12th was one of the things that helped Woods capture his 15th major title and fifth green jacket a year ago.

Woods was bothered by back issues for the second day in a row, using his wedge to support his weight as he climbed out of the bunker behind the green after finishing his sand blasting.

How Woods shot a 10:

1st - Tee shot lands on the green but rolls into the water.

3rd - After a penalty stroke, his third from the drop zone also finds the water.

5th - After another penalty stroke his fifth lands in a bunker.

6th - He finds the water for a third time after hitting out of the bunker from an awkward lie.

8th - After a third penalty stroke, he hits from the bunker again and lands on the green.

9th - Putt from 15 feet misses left.

10th - Taps in for a 10.