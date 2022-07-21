Steven Alker is confident in his game ahead of the Senior British Open. Photo / Getty

Steven Alker is among the senior British Open title favourites and the Kiwi golfer says the course in Scotland should suit his game.

The championship, one of five senior majors, is taking place at the King's Course in Gleneagles (starting Thursday evening NZ time), with Alker and the likes of Ireland's Padraig Harrington expected to battle for the trophy.

The other top contenders will include Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, and Miguel Angel Jimenez while in-form American Steve Stricker and South Africa's Retief Goosen are among the notable absentees.

The course is known for its generous fairways and given the lack of wind compared to traditional links courses, the scoring is expected to be hot.

Alker, the top money winner in the senior game this year, is seeking his second senior major title.

The Kiwi said he felt refreshed after a week off, spending time with family in Britain. His wife Tanya is English, and Alker has said this would make winning the British title even more special.

He's been working on putting tweaks but as a string of top finishes this year suggest, he is confident about his all aspects of his game.

"It's not your typical links course like at St Andrews," Alker told NewstalkZB.

"This one is inland, it's got the feel of the links but is very undulating, with tricky greens, and has more of a resort feel.

"There are some tricky holes – you have to have your wits about you. It should be firm, with temperatures here in the 30s, and it will be bouncing.

"If you drive in the fairway there are definitely scoring opportunities. This is a strong part of my game and something I've been working really hard on."

Lydia Ko. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, Lydia Ko is also seeking another major win at the Evian Championship in France, the scene of her maiden major triumph in 2015.

The 25-year-old hasn't added to her two major titles in the last six years but she's come close with two seconds and two thirds among her nine top 10 finishes in majors since winning the Chevron Championship in 2016.

The Kiwi has had a three-week break from the LPGA, returning to South Korea before heading to Europe for the two majors in France and Great Britain.

Ko was sixth at the Evian Championship last year, five shots behind Australia winner Minjee Lee.

"I played pretty solid last year here, and just keeping it in the fairways is pretty important.

"I know it's drying up but the rough is still pretty long, so I think that's just going to make the play a lot easier. Any course is, but especially around here.

"Being confident and sticking to my game plan - when I'm able to like play freely and confidently I play the best."