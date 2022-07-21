Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Golf: Steven Alker chasing second major at Senior British Open

3 minutes to read
Steven Alker is confident in his game ahead of the Senior British Open. Photo / Getty

Steven Alker is confident in his game ahead of the Senior British Open. Photo / Getty

NZ Herald

Steven Alker is among the senior British Open title favourites and the Kiwi golfer says the course in Scotland should suit his game.

The championship, one of five senior majors, is taking place at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.