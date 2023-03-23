Ryan Fox says he’s becoming more comfortable playing against the best on US soil. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has started strongly in his WGC Match Play debut on the PGA Tour.

Fox, the 29th seed, beat 37th seed Harris English 2 up to move to 1-0, with two birdies and an eagle enough to see off English.

Fox never trailed in the match, taking the lead after four holes but pulling away by winning the 12th and then producing one of the shots of the day on the 13th, a 309-yard par four which Fox hit to within five feet and sank the putt for eagle.

“I played really well,” Fox said. “There wasn’t too many fireworks either way really. We made a lot of pars, both didn’t make a whole lot of putts. I capitalised on a couple of mistakes, one on 12 from Harris and another one on four.

“Then my shot of the day was 13, and that kind of turned the match, and made a couple nice putts, the one on 13 and the one on 14. It was nice to get a win.”

Fox, who also has Andrew Putnam and Will Zalatoris in his pool, says he’s becoming more comfortable playing against the best on US soil.

“Coming over here has always been a bit tough because I’ve kind of only done one week at a time, and I’m in my fourth week over here, played Bay Hill and the Players and played some solid golf, and starting to find some comfort out here, which has been nice.

“It’s sort of everything, getting used to where to go to eat, getting to know some guys, getting used to the style of golf course. It’s a bit different than what I grew up with in New Zealand and to what we play in Europe at times. That comfort level has been good.

“I’ve felt like the game has been close, but a lot of the off-the-golf-course stuff I’ve been a little bit uncomfortable with, and that’s starting to come, which always helps me play well.

“Hopefully I can keep going. I’ve got a few weeks left and been enjoying it so far.”

Elsewhere on the opening day, Keegan Bradley extended his dubious streak to 16 matches over 11 years without winning in the Match Play. But he sure felt like a winner yesterday.

Bradley was 4 down with five holes to play when he rallied to scratch out a halve against Denny McCarthy in the opening round at Austin Country Club.

“Gosh, that felt good,” Bradley said. “That was a grind. That has the possibility of going a long way, so I’m excited about it.”

Defending champion and top seed Scottie Scheffler missed two putts inside five feet over the last five holes before making a 12-footer for birdie on the 18th to beat Davis Riley in a rematch of their US Junior Amateur title match 10 years ago that Scheffler won.

Jon Rahm, the No 2 seed, was the only player from the top four seeds to lose. Rickie Fowler took him down on the 17th hole, the first time Rahm has lost in the opening round.

Matt Kuchar, at 44 the oldest player in the field, outlasted Viktor Hovland and won his 35th match, one short of the career tournament record held by Tiger Woods. Rory McIlroy had a shorter shaft in his driver and a new putter, and both worked just fine in his 3-and-1 victory over Scott Stallings.

One player from each of the 16 groups will move on for the knockout stage on the weekend.

- With AP