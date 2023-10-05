Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Golf: Ryan Fox set for welcome career first ahead of Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Bayleigh Teepa-Tarau has been offered the opportunity of a lifetime as Ryan Fox asked him to carry his bag for Chasing the Fox. Video / Golf NZ

There is always a first time for everything.

In his seventh year as a fulltime member on the DP World Tour, this weekend’s Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews will be the first time

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport