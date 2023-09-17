Ryan Fox celebrates winning the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golf Ryan Fox has done it again.

The world number 42 claimed his fourth victory on the DP World Tour after storming home to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in Surrey. Fox earns $US1.53m ($NZ2.59m) for the win, the biggest payday of his career.

Fox had a triple bogey seven on the third hole after starting two shots off the lead, but then went eight-under for the rest of the round including six birdies on the back nine to claim a one-shot victory.

He finished on 18-under, edging English duo Tyrell Hatton and Aaron Rai a shot back, securing victory with a birdie on the final hole. World number three Jon Rahm was two shots behind Fox with FedEx Cup winner and world number four Viktor Hovland another shot behind.

Ryan Fox poses with the trophy winning the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. Photo / Getty

The win sees him jump to third in the DP World Tour standings, with the top 10 earning PGA Tour cards for next season.

“I certainly didn’t think I’d be talking to you after the third hole today,” he said in the TV interview after his victory.

“I don’t really know what to think at the moment, to be honest. I’ve always struggled a little bit around here. I’ve maybe snuck one top 20 and barely made it to many cuts around here. To have a back nine like that, especially after how I started the day...it’s amazing. I played great, pretty much didn’t miss a shot from the third hole onwards and saw a couple of putts go it. It was a pretty cool feeling on the last to know I had one to win and actually make it.”

Fox had not registered a top 10 in what he said has been a tough year. His second child was born four months ago, and his father-in-law died in June after a brief battle with cancer.

He was third last week in the Irish Open and now has his first Rolex Series title.