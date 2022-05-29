Ryan Fox. Photo / AP

Ryan Fox is in a great position for a shot at the Dutch Open title, while Steven Alker remains in the hunt for a senior major trophy.

Fox goes into the last round of the DP World Tour event among four players one stroke behind leaders Victor Perez from France and England's Matt Wallace.

Fox had to overcome an unlucky break on the second hole but the in-form Kiwi recovered well.

He started his third round with a couple of bogeys before a good finish for a two-under 70 which left him at nine-under at the tournament in the south of Holland.

"I played really good," said Fox. "The start was a funny one: I three-putted the first from about 30 feet. Then I hit the best drive of the week down two and landed in the middle of a sprinkler head and kicked straight back and into the water.

"It was an interesting start and after that I played great."

A packed leaderboard will contest the title on a links-style layout and in gusty winds.

There is plenty on the line for Fox in terms of qualifying for majors. If he holds his top-three position amongst the non-exempt British Open players at the Dutch Open it means he will line up at St Andrews this year. He has also put himself in a good spot to qualify for the US Open.

Fox won the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the UAE earlier this year before enjoying a two-month break at home. He has returned to Europe in great form, and also made the weekend's play at the US PGA championship.

"I wouldn't say it is a comfortable situation yet but having done it the last few weeks, I certainly feel pretty happy to be there," Fox said.

"Hopefully I can keep playing like I have been - if not I am certainly looking forward to a couple of weeks off.

"This is my sixth week in a row, so regardless of what happens [in the final round] it has been a good run."

Alker, who has been a revelation since joining the seniors tour last year, is trying to win his first major at the Senior PGA Championship.

He led after firing a 64 in the first round in Michigan but he is now in a tie for fifth, four shots behind leader Stephen Ames who is at 12-under.

Ames' fellow Canadian Mike Weir is at 10-under alongside golfing legend Bernhard Langer, the 64-year-old who has long been a powerhouse on the seniors tour. Weir is the only Canadian man to have won a major championship, the 2003 Masters.

Alker is tied with two golfers including defending champion Alex Cejka.

Miguel Jiminez and Padraig Harrington are the two big names tucked in behind Alker.

On the PGA Tour, Danny Lee has bombed out of the mix at the Charles Schwab Classic. After shooting the best round on Saturday with a six-under 64 that saw him jump into a share of 23rd, Lee carded the worst round on Sunday, blowing out to a five-over 77 that drops him to 65th, at four-over for the tournament.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler leads by two shots at 11-under.