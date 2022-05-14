Lydia Ko struggled in her second round at the Founders Cup in New Jersey. Photo / Photosport

Lydia Ko has narrowly avoided missing her first cut of the 2022 LPGA Tour after struggling in her second round at the Founders Cup.

Ko began her tournament with a wild opening round on Friday that saw her pair seven birdies with four bogeys in a round of three under. That left the world number-three six shots off the pace going into Saturday's round and requiring a more consistent effort on New Jersey's Upper Montclair Country Club course.

However, Ko struggled from the outset, dropping three bogeys on the opening nine holes to fall perilously close to the estimated cut of one-under.

Ko's back nine then began in the worst possible fashion as she double-bogeyed the 10th hole.

She recovered somewhat over the following five holes, recording birdies on 11 and 15 to sit in a safe position with three holes to play. However, she bogeyed the 16th hole for the second time in the tournament and only a birdie on 17 saved her from missing the cut.

Ko now sits 13 shots behind clubhouse leader Minjee Lee of Australia who recorded eight birdies and an eagle as part of an impressive round of nine-under par.

Fox in the hunt in Belgium

Ryan Fox missed a chance to lead the Soudal Open over the last four holes of his second round. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has had no trouble finding consistency on the DP World Tour after laying down his second successive round of 68 at the Soudal Open.

Fox lies in sixth place overall, two shots behind the leaders, after a round that could have been a lot better had it not been for his final four holes.

The world number 106 was sitting pretty at nine-under as he approached the end of his second round before bogeys on holes 15, 16 and 18 saw him plunge down the leaderboard.

Fox finished inside the top-10 at the British Masters last weekend to secure a spot in the US PGA Championship next week and he'll be hoping to finish his tournament in Belgium positively to enter his fourth major with some momentum behind him.