Golf: Lydia Ko stays in top five in Thailand as familiar rival Patty Tavatanakit shines

Lydia Ko of New Zealand. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has stayed in the top five after another impressive round at the LPGA Tour event in Thailand.

Ko carded a five-under 67 to move up one spot into a share of fourth at 11-under, and stay within touching distance of the leaders.

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit leads her home event at 16-under, three shots ahead of compatriot Atthaya Thitikul, who in turn is a shot clear of Germany's Caroline Masson.

Tavatanakit, who held off Ko's famous final-round charge to win the ANA Inspiration major earlier this year, led by one stroke going into the final hole, but produced a superb eagle on the par-five 18th to complete a flawless day which had previously consisted of six birdies.

Ko, who is tied with Gaby Lopez, had an eventual round, with eight birdies, a bogey and a double bogey. That double bogey came on the fifth hole, after Ko had started her round with three birdies in four holes, but a drive into the rough saw her unable to find her ball, and having to take a penalty.

"I started off really well, then hit my ball towards the rough. It wasn't actually that far where we should have been able to find it, but the cameraman said it's in that kind of proximity and we couldn't find it, and it's pretty dark under the trees anyway," Ko explained.

"I said, 'hey, at least I made enough birdies that I'm still under par', so that was good. Holed a good putt for double, so just have to move on. Obviously it's my fault that I hit it in there and unfortunate that we couldn't find it.

"So unfortunate there, but I hung in there and made some good birdies. So, yeah, overall happy with the way I played."

Ko bounced back with birdies on eight, 10 and 12, and although a bogey on 13 dropped her back, birdies on 15 and the final 18th hole saw her keep the pressure on the leaders as she looks to continue her strong recent form.