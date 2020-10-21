Golf: Lydia Ko on building muscle and searching for victory on the LPGA Tour

Lydia Ko in action during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship earlier this month. Photo / AP

It's been more than two and half years since her last win on the LPGA Tour but former world number one Lydia Ko knows she's on the right track to tasting success again.

The 23-year-old tees off in the opening round of the LPGA Drive on Championship tournament at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia tomorrow morning.

Ko has had a solid year but her title drought stretches back to April 2018 when she claimed her 15th title on the LPGA

She's had two top 10s in 2020 including the second placing at the Marathon Classic when she gave up a five shot lead in the final round.

Ko is confident the results will come with the consistency.

"I've just got to try my 100 percent when I'm not there. Grind my butt out there and just do the best that I can. The results will come," she said.

"A lot of the time things are out of my control so hopefully I can keep playing consistently well and put myself more in contention. In that way you get more comfortable being in that position again and again. The more time you do that the more opportunities you're going to be the one holding the trophy at the end of the week.

"We have such an incredible field this week and we're playing against the best female golfers and maybe the best golfers in the world so it's definitely not easy to win and for some players to be dominant every week it just shows how great they are playing."

Ko said she's been working on building muscle to lengthen her distance but don't go thinking she will turn into the LPGA version of Bryson Dechambeau.

"Tomorrow I'm in a pairing with Austin Ernst and Lexi Thompson and I know for a fact I'm going to be first to hit on the second shot on pretty much every hole. But you've just got to play to your own game and your own strengths," the world number 39 said.

"Obviously being longer is great and getting physically stronger so you're not going to get as many injuries down the road but I think if you play within your strengths you're still able to compete at a very high level."

Ko took the rare opportunity to drive to this weeks event, which is around six hours from her US home in Florida.

"One week off is a pretty short turnaround. But luckily Georgia is not that far from Orlando so we were able to drive. We don't have many events where we can drive to the tournament. It's nice where you can pack all sorts of food. I'm lucky that my mum travels with me so there was a lot of Korean food packed on route for this one."

The LPGA Tour takes a three week break after this week's tournament before the final stretch leading to the CME Group Tour Championship in December.

Ko said she was hoping to return to New Zealand soon after Covid-19 stalled possible plans to get back home.

"Our prime minister and everybody involved did an incredible job of maintaining the situation….it's pretty incredible considering what is happening elsewhere. I did think about maybe going home but at that time it was also a little bit of a risk for me to get on a long-haul flight especially as I'm not on the west coast, it makes it a little bit tougher to go home.

"Even though I would have loved to have been home, luckily the golf courses and in our community back in Orlando was very safe so I just opted for that option but hopefully I'll be back home in New Zealand very soon."