Lydia Ko of New Zealand tees off on the 15th hole during Day One of the AIG Women's Open at Muirfield. Photo / Getty

A bogey at the last has seen Lydia Ko card an even par round to begin the Women's Open Championship at Muirfield in Scotland.

The Kiwi sits six shots back from leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan who started who tournament with a blistering six-under 65. The 2019 Women's Open Championship winner has a one-shot lead over Jessica Korda who has yet to win a major in 58 attempts. Her best finish was a second placing at the Chevron Championship earlier this year.

As it stands 42 of the 144 player field are even par or better on the course that until 2017 didn't allow female members. There are currently players still out on the course.

Ko has one top 10 finish at the Open Championship, tied for third in 2015 since her first appearance as an amateur in 2012. Playing with Ireland's Leona Maguire and Nasa Hataoka of Japan, all three shot even par round as Ko book-ended her round with bogeys at the first and 18th holes.

Ko had three birdies and three bogeys, as she strayed between one-over and one-under.

World number one Jin Young Ko looks out of running with a five-over 76 on day one.

The top of the leaderboard sees nine different nations including Shibuno's Japan (-6), Korda's USA (-5), Gaby Lopez of Mexico (-4), Louise Duncan of Scotland (-4), Jodie Ewart Shadoff of England (-3), Minjee Lee of Australia (-3), France's Celine Boutier (-3), In Chee Chun of South Korea (-3) and Maja Stark of Sweden (-3).

Duncan could be one to watch on a home Scottish course. She was the breakout star of the week at the 2021 Women's Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links, where she was the leading amateur and finished tied for 10th.