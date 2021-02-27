Golf: Lydia Ko loses lead but still in hunt to break win drought

Lydia Ko of New Zealand watches her shot on the fifth hole of the third round of the Gainbridge LPGA. Photo / AP

Lydia Ko is still in the hunt to claim her first LPGA title since 2018 but she's got some ground to make up in the final round after an up-and-down day at the Gainbridge LPGA tournament in Orlando.

The 23-year-old Kiwi led after the first two rounds but has slipped back to a share of third, three shots from leader Nelly Korda following an even-par 72 today.

Ko started well with birdies and the 2nd and 3rd holes before dropping a shot at the par three sixth. She moved to 12-under with another birdie at the 11th before a double bogey six saw her give up the lead. After a fourth birdie for the day at 14, Ko recorded another bogey on the last hole to sit at 10-under.

Korda leads at 13-under following a four-under 68. Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit is a shot back from the American after firing a six-under 66.