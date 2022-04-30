Lydia Ko found form in California on Saturday. Photo / AP

Lydia Ko has posted an impressive second round at the Palos Verdes Championship to move into contention at the top of the leaderboard.

After recording an opening round 69 that included four bogeys and left her six shots behind leader Minjee Lee on Friday, Ko eventually cut down on her mistakes in her second run at the Californian course.

Starting on the back nine on Saturday, Ko began her day in inconsistent fashion with a double-bogey, birdie, bogey, birdie run over holes 13 to 16. However, she credited saves for par on 17 and 18 for ending that erratic pattern; which then set her up for a huge front nine.

"I was able to make a good comeback after every mistake, and then I made a mistake again on the next hole.

"But then I was kind of able to stop that pattern after making up and down for par on 17, and then made a really good up and down on 18.

"I think that kind of changed the momentum and it was almost like a two-shot swing at that point."

With her confidence boosted, Ko tore through holes one to nine, recording three birdies and an eagle to launch her up the leaderboard.

At the time of writing, Ko sits three shots behind leader Hannah Green in a tie for second place overall.

Ko has begun 2022 in fine form, having finished within the top 25 in each of the six tournaments she's competed in so far, including a victory in the Gainbridge LPGA in January.