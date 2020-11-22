Golf: Lydia Ko chalks up another top-five finish on LPGA Tour

Lydia Ko. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko another top five finish on the LPGA Tour.

Ko shot a final round one-under 69 to finish in a share of fourth place at the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair, Florida.

It is her fourth top 10 finish of the season as her search to break a title drought on the LPGA Tour continues. The 23-year-old last won an event in April, 2018.

Ko had two birdies and a bogey in the final round to end the tournament at eight-under, six shots adrift of winner Sei Young Kim.

Kim claimed her 17th LPGA title in her first tournament back after winning her maiden major last month at the Women's PGA Championship.

Ko said the windy conditions made for tricky play at times with the direction of the wind changing mid-round.

"I wasn't really getting anything out there on the front nine but definitely nice to finish strong on the back," Ko said.

"You find how tricky this course is, especially with it being firm and windy but I really enjoyed my experience here."