Golf: Kiwi Lydia Ko well in the mix after up and down opening round at women's US Open

Lydia Ko's resurgent form in 2020 made a handful of cameos to keep her in a strong position after the opening round of the US Open in Houston.

The former world No 1 carded an even par 71 on the Jackrabbit course to sit in a tie for 24th, four shots off leader Amy Olson of the United States, with her up-and-down round consisting of three birdies, three bogies, an eagle and a double bogey.

Speaking exclusively to NZME following the first round, Ko felt she was hitting the ball quite well.

"I drove one in the water, hit a couple of three putts which led to a few unnecessary bogeys or doubles in that case. The greens are rolling pretty good so I think I need to work on a little bit of speed.

"Nice to be able to finish with a birdie on the last to come back to even par."

Ko's highlight came on the par-four 14th hole, with an eagle.

"Yeah, I drove it really well, and then I hit -- I was kind of in between 'is this a pitching wedge or a 9-iron?' There's a little falloff on the right, and I said, 'I'm going to grip my 9-iron', but sometimes I have a tendency when I grip it to not swing it fully. But I was able to put a good swing on it and it was going right towards the pin," she said.

"I think [caddie] Les [Luark] said, 'get in', and I was like, 'ooh, it's tracking', and it landed -- we were trying to pitch it a couple short of the pin and it landed two short and ended up being perfect. I was very surprised. I might have said WTF when it went in."

Lydia Ko plays her shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the US Open. Photo / Getty

There is little breathing room between the top group and those nipping at their heels heading into day two. Olson has a one-shot lead over three others tied at three-under, while the top 23 are separated by just three strokes.

But, assuming Ko can maintain her late 2020 form that has reignited the possibility of impending victories, she remains in good stead. Since the LPGA's return to competition in late July Ko has managed a top-20 finish in seven of 10 events, many of which have seen her well in contention during the final round.

Ko is also the only player to have finished in the top 20 of the three majors so far this year.

"I feel like obviously I could have gained a couple more shots out there that were more unnecessary mistakes," she said.

"But at the same time you've got to realise it's the US Open. It's not going to be easy. You just have to be really patient out there and never give up until the end and just got to accept what's coming your way."

She isn't the only New Zealander in the field, with 20-year-old amateur Amelia Garvey making an early impression. The Cantabrian is one stroke ahead of her compatriot after shooting a one-under par 70 to sit in a tie for 12th on the Cypress Creek course.

Ko said she and Garvey have gotten to know each other through the years.

"She's a really good player. I played a few holes with her yesterday, and she was striping it.

"I think obviously experience is important, but I think this is a great opportunity for her. Really cool to see her doing well."

Rain is forecast for tomorrow meaning tee times have been pulled back slightly. Ko is set to tee off at Cypress Creek at 4:28am while Garvey will ply her trade on the Jackrabbit course at 3:44am.

"I think they're two very different characteristics of golf courses," Ko said.

"Jackrabbit, with it being firmer, I think you have to think a little bit more around it, but I think the back nine on the Cypress is kind of the signature nine. Hopefully I'll be able to play some decent golf, keep hitting it solid and keep giving myself good opportunities."