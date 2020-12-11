Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Golf: Kiwi Lydia Ko well in the mix after up and down opening round at women's US Open

4 minutes to read
Kiwi amateur Amelia Garvey makes fast start at US Open; Lydia Ko four shots off lead.
NZ Herald
By: Lachlan Waugh

Lydia Ko's resurgent form in 2020 made a handful of cameos to keep her in a strong position after the opening round of the US Open in Houston.

The former world No 1 carded an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.