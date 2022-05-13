Former world number one golfer Greg Norman. Photo / Getty

The fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has described her hurt at Greg Norman saying "we've all made mistakes" in relation to the Saudi-approved murder of her partner.

The Australian made the comment while fielding questions on the Kingdom's human rights record as he fronted the UK launch of the $255million (NZ$408m) rebel LIV Golf Series that starts next month in St Albans.

When asked if Norman believed that Mohammad Bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince had "owned up to it", the two-time major-winner replied: "From what I heard and what you guys reported. Look, we've all made mistakes and you just want to learn from those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward."

Hatice Cengiz, who had been due to marry Khashoggi months after the dissident's killing in 2018, expressed her dismay and anger. "It is so hurtful when Jamal's brutal killing is brushed off as a 'mistake' and that we should just move on," she said through lawyer Rodney Dixon QC.

"Would you say that if it was your loved one? How can we go forward when those who ordered the murder are still unpunished, and continue to try to buy back their legitimacy?

"We should not fall for their wealth and lies, and lose our morals and common humanity. We should all be insisting on the truth and justice; only then can we look forward with hope and dignity."

A declassified US intelligence report released in February 2021 concluded that Bin Salman – known as MBS – was complicit in the 59-year-old's execution in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, an allegation he has denied.

MBS is chairman of the Public Investment Fund, that is estimated to have more than £500billion (NZ$977b) in assets and has provided finance for many sporting events, including Formula One, boxing and football, most recently taking an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle United.

When Norman, 67, was pressed if he genuinely thought the dismemberment of a dead body was "just a mistake", he responded: "I'm not going down this road guys. Let's just stay focused on the golf."

The damage had already been done, with the outrage spreading across the globe, all the way to Norman's homeland. Karrie Webb is Australia's all-time leading major winner with seven. The 47-year-old used her fellow Queenslander's example as inspiration and has been pictured with him many times.

'Has anyone's childhood hero disappointed them as much as I am now?'

"The little girl in me just died well and truly," Webb tweeted, attaching a link to a news report about Norman's comment. "Has anyone's childhood hero disappointed them as much as I am now?"

LIV tried to row back with a statement. "The killing of Jamal Khashoggi was reprehensible," it read. "Everyone agrees about that, including Greg and he has said as such previously on many occasions. Greg also knows that golf is a force for good around the world. That is why he is so excited about LIV and that was the point he was making."

Later, LIV released the transcript of the hour-plus press conference, but left out the controversial passage. Meanwhile, Amnesty International's UK head of campaigns, Felix Jakens, added his voice. "The LIV Golf Invitational Series is yet one more event in a series of sports-washing exercises that the Saudi authorities are using to clean its blood-soaked image," he told PA.

Norman maintains that he does not "answer to MBS" and that LIV Golf is "independent". Yet that appears contradictory to his announcement that he has "secured an extra $2billion" in an effort to create a 14-event global league by 2024.

In truth, by then the court cases could still be working their way through the respective legal systems. The PGA Tour has refused to grant waivers and it is understood the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, will soon do likewise.

That means the likes of Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter will be breaking Tour rules if they appear in the 48-man, $25million opener at Centurion in four weeks' time. Cue sanctions, cue injunctions.

"We have our players' backs," Norman declared. The growing query is how many will continue to have his back after the offence he has caused.