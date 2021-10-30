Golf: Danny Lee in contention for breakthrough win on PGA Tour

Danny Lee of New Zealand tees off on the ninth hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Danny Lee is in major contention for his second PGA Tour win.

After struggling with form and an injury this year, Lee is in with a chance for his first win since 2015, sitting in second place heading into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Lee shot a third round 65 to put him three shots back from Canada's Taylor Pendrith heading in the final round.

Lee's only PGA Tour victory came at the Greenbrier Classic six years ago when he defeated David Hearn, Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb in a playoff.

He has slipped to 314th in the world rankings after three top 25 finishes and nine made cuts saw him fail to earn full status on the PGA Tour this season.

Through a medical extension following a shoulder injury, he can play in 10 tournaments in 2021-2022. Although the Butterfield Bermuda Championship is a weakened field, a top finish would be a huge boost to Lee's career.

It is Lee's second tournament of the PGA Tour after missing the cut at the Fortinet Championship last month.

He had a strong opening nine today after shooting back-to-back rounds of 67 to make the cut. Lee had six birdies over the opening 11 holes before consecutive bogeys briefly halted his run. However, two more birdies on the 15th and 17th holes saw him card a six-under 65 and sit at 14-under for the tournament.