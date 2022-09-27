Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods competed together at the PNC Championship in 2020. Photo / Getty

The teenage son of golf legend Tiger Woods is already showing signs of inheriting at least a dusting of his father's skillset after carding a lifetime-best 68 at the US Junior National Golf Championship.

Charlie Woods, aged just 13, had his father as his caddie as he finished the tournament in style with an eagle and two birdies on his final nine holes to claim a fourth-place finish in the two-round event.

While Woods was 11 shots behind eventual winner Darren Zhou, the fact he recovered from an opening round, eight-over, 80 showed the fighting attitude and determination that marked many of Tiger's own victories.

Like father, like son 🤩



Yesterday, Charlie Woods shot a career-low round of 68. pic.twitter.com/miaZ447trf — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 26, 2022

Charlie credited his father's help in resetting his mind to be able to post his best ever score.

"Well, Dad told me to stay patient," Charlie told tournament media. "Just play steady golf. Just stay patient, play, focus on each shot, don't look too far ahead. Just stay in the game."

Charlie has competed alongside his 15-time major winning father twice at the PNC Championship, and Tiger is no stranger to caddying for Charlie in other events.

"I couldn't have done it without him," Charlie said. "I mean, some shots, I would have been so off. But he steered me in the right course."

Meanwhile, while Tiger was on the course helping his son compete, he was also making an impact from a distance for the US Presidents Cup team, acting as a de facto assistant for team captain Davis Love III.

Woods aided the team in their 17 1/2 to 12 1/2 victory with frequent phone calls, as he relayed his observations of the course and players from television coverage.

Jordan Spieth made putts from all over Quail Hollow and capped off a 5-0 week, Xander Schauffele delivered the cup-clinching point and lit up his big cigar, and the Americans won the Presidents Cup for the ninth straight time over the Internationals.