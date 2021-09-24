Golf: Bryson DeChambeau leaves commentators in shock with monster shot during Ryder Cup

Amazing shot from Bryson DeChambeau in Ryder Cup. Video / Sky Sport

Bryson DeChambeau has lit up golf's Ryder Cup with a booming drive that's left commentators and pundits in awe of his power off the tee.

The game's longest hitter made his debut in the first day's four-ball matches alongside Scottie Scheffler and almost immediately made an impact.

At the 531-metre, par-five 5th, DeChambeau crushed a 381-metre tee shot to the elbow of the dogleg-right hole. That left him just 66 metres to the pin.

For comparison, Scheffler's tee shot went 279-metres straight down the fairway which left him 251-metres from the hole.

It wasn't all brawn from DeChambeau either as he then dialed down the power and turned on the finesse. He lobbed a wedge to within two metres and made that for eagle and a tie with Europeans Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton early on in their match.

Sky Sports television commentators could be heard remarking on just how remarkable DeChambeau's tee shot was and seemed to be in a state of disbelief.

"That's not real. That is unbelievable, what a drive from Bryson."

Par 5 5th hole playing 581yds... Bryson DeChambeau just hit a 417 yard drive in the middle of the fairway. HOLY... WHAT DA... OH MY... — Michael Collins (@ESPNCaddie) September 24, 2021

IN-BLOODY-SANE… 🔥🔥⁦@b_dechambeau⁩ just smashed a drive 417 yards.

This is one of the greatest shots in Ryder Cup history - if not THE greatest. Wow.

👇👇 pic.twitter.com/K4i8htYp3l — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 24, 2021

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for DeChambeau as his first drive of the afternoon sailed into the crowd lining the edge of the opening hole, leaving a woman with an injured foot.

"I didn't see it coming," the woman told the LA Times. "Came down right on top of my foot."

Perched just above a bunker to the far left of the fairway, the woman said she felt fine but that the ball was coming in hot, so it likely would have been buried deep in the tall grass had it not struck her.

"He signed a golf ball and gave it to me," she said. "He was very nice. Apologised and shook my hand."

Earlier, the US took a 3-1 lead after the first morning's play. After dropping their first match of the day, they then took the next three to open an early lead after the foursome matches.

