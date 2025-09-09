Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gloriavale skiing: Women from West Coast community enjoy a day at Porters ski field

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A Gloriavale community member (inset) skiing at Porters ski field in Canterbury. Photos / Supplied

A Gloriavale community member (inset) skiing at Porters ski field in Canterbury. Photos / Supplied

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Members of the Gloriavale community on the West Coast have been seen skiing at a Canterbury club field.

A local woman who saw them skiing said the group appeared to be enjoying themselves at Porters ski area.

“We were really surprised to see them skiing. Their clothing obviously makes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save