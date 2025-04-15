Artworks by members of West Coast religious community Gloriavale have taken centre stage at Greymouth’s Left Bank Art Gallery.
The collection, named Glorious Artworks, includes paintings, drawings, and model aeroplanes, says community leader Peter Righteous.
A photographer himself, Righteous says the artwork was created by a group of young Gloriavale members in their spare time.
“We used to do concerts, but since Covid we haven’t done that. So, this is a way to continue sharing our culture,” he said.
He says the gallery displays local art, so it was a good location to share theirs in a gallery setting.