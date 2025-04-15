Advertisement
Gloriavale members showcase art in Greymouth exhibition

By Imogen Brophy
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Members of Gloriavale have produced artworks which have gone on exhibition in Greymouth. Photo / Supplied

Artworks by members of West Coast religious community Gloriavale have taken centre stage at Greymouth’s Left Bank Art Gallery.

The collection, named Glorious Artworks, includes paintings, drawings, and model aeroplanes, says community leader Peter Righteous.

A photographer himself, Righteous says the artwork was created by a group of young Gloriavale members in their spare time.

“We used to do concerts, but since Covid we haven’t done that. So, this is a way to continue sharing our culture,” he said.

He says the gallery displays local art, so it was a good location to share theirs in a gallery setting.

Gloriavale member Peter Righteous says they are happy to share their art with the public. Photo / Supplied
Previously, Righteous says they have sold art alongside other products at local markets, such as the MS Crafts and Gift Fair where they donated the funds to Multiple Sclerosis West Coast.

Righteous says they are “happy to have it (the art) on display” at the gallery and some art has already been sold. He says any leftover work will be displayed at future markets.

Chairwoman of the gallery Cassandra Struve says the exhibition has been popular.

“There have been many people coming in specifically to see this work, and everyone has been very impressed with the level of skill and attention to detail.”

Members of Gloriavale have produced artworks which have gone on exhibition in Greymouth. Photo / Supplied
She says that when Righteous approached them, they were very interested to see the art produced by the community.

“As the regional gallery, we are keen to know all the all the ways in which art and creativity are expressed across Te Tai o Poutini and we are delighted to support creative expression where we can ... it’s been really lovely getting to know the creatives in the Gloriavale community.”

Righteous says they would love to do an annual gallery showing to which Struve says, “We would love to be a part of encouraging more creative expression in Gloriavale.”

Glorious Artworks will be shown beside another local artist, Robert Thompson’s Within My Reach, until April 26.

