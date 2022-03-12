Selestino Ravutaumada of Fiji passes during the round four Super Rugby Pacific match between the Queensland Reds and the Fijian Drua. Photo / Getty Images.

The Queensland Reds have survived a huge scare to continue their undefeated start to the Super Rugby Pacific season with a 33-28 win over a gallant Fijian Drua at Suncorp Stadium.

Seemingly cruising to a comfortable win when leading 28-9 in the 63rd minute, the Reds were stunned by three quickfire Drua tries, two of which were converted, which levelled scores at 28-28.

However, the Reds' own Fijian, flanker Seru Uru, scored a 78th-minute try to give Queensland a five-point lead before getting his hand to a Fijian lineout just metres out from the hosts' line to ensure there would not be a miracle Drua win.

Reds coach Brad Thorn said his side played a "lot of good footy" but failed to "execute the final parts of it".

"Well done to the Drua, and how good for rugby," Thorn said.

"For our team, a game like that can be a challenge because there's space and there's opportunities but you've almost got to rein it in a little bit.

"Keep your patience, don't overplay - that's probably how I would assess that."

Uru was among the Reds' best performers in a Queensland victory that included two tries to hooker Josh Nasser.

Earlier, Nasser had been one of three players, including two from Queensland, shown yellow cards in a dramatic 30-second period with less than 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Nasser was joined in the bin for 10 minutes by teammate Harry Hoopert and Drua prop Samuela Tawake.

Despite Drua having a one-man advantage, the Reds steadied to take a 15-6 lead into half-time.

Nasser's double helped the Reds extend their lead to 19 points with 17 minutes remaining before the visitors' late comeback, which coincided with the Reds taking off a host of their frontliners.

However despite Drua's flurry of tries from Onisi Ratave, Joseva Tamani and Vinaya Habosi, the Reds survived to start their season with four successive wins.

Drua coach Mick Byrne said: "We've got to be proud with the way we finished that off and went after a really good Reds side,

"They're the current (Super Rugby AU) champions and you can see why they are but ... we believe internally that we've got the talent to get in the arm-wrestles with these teams."

Earlier, the electrifying Jordan Petaia made a case for a permanent move to fullback with a superb display in Reds' No.15 jersey.

Switched to the custodian's role by Reds coach Brad Thorn on Saturday night despite the impressive form of previous fullback Jock Campbell – who was moved to the wing – in Queensland's previous three wins, Petaia relished the extra space and ball-in-hand.

Petaia's performance will give Thorn a pleasant selection headache ahead of the Reds' clash with Brumbies next Friday night.

Petaia showed his class just five minutes into the match with the game's opening try.

Chiming into the backline, Petaia steamed on to a Hunter Paisami pass before galloping into space and going on a 55-metre run to the tryline – beating a woeful tackle attempt by Drua fullback Baden Kerr along the way – to give Queensland a 5-0 lead.

Paisami was also excellent for the winners as he continued his impressive comeback from a knee injury that sidelined him for the opening two weeks of the season.

Petaia's five-pointer was one of two Reds' first half-tries, with the other coming from No.8 Harry Wilson in the 23rd minute when Kerr again showed no resistance in defence.