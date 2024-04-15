Complaints surge over ACC taxi service, Westfield malls look at boosting security and Donald Trump’s criminal trial gets underway in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Gabriel Sloane-Rodrigues, who last month became the youngest Wellington Phoenix player to play in the A-League, is officially graduating into the first team.

The forward has signed with the Wellington club for the next three seasons and put pen to paper on his first pro contract, the first two years of which are on scholarship terms, three months before his 17th birthday.

“It’s been a big dream of mine since I joined the academy,” he said. “I didn’t think it would come this quickly.

“I’m obviously over the moon about it.”

The New Zealand U-17 international, who also has Brazilian citizenship, moved to Wellington with his mum Donna when he was 14 to join the Phoenix academy, having played his junior football for East Coast Bays AFC and Auckland United FC.

“She’s played a massive role in my football and I’m really grateful to have her here with me,” he said.

“My mum takes me to all my trainings and games, buys me boots and new gear, and feeds me every day.

“She could have just told me I could board, but she’s made some sacrifices herself to help me with my football journey so I really appreciate her.”

Sloane-Rodrigues will become the seventh player to graduate from the academy into the first team since Giancarlo Italiano took over as head coach.

Gabriel Sloane-Rodrigues last month became the youngest Wellington Phoenix player to play in the A-League. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s difficult for a coach to have that much faith in young players, but it’s been working,” the 16-year-old said after signing his deal.

“He trusts his young players and it makes us more confident.

“He always tells me he doesn’t care if I make mistakes as long as I keep working hard and don’t put my head down.”

Sloane-Rodrigues started training with the first team during pre-season after Italiano spotted him playing for the Phoenix thirds in the Capital Premier League.

“I felt as though he had a little bit of X factor about him,” Italiano said. “He was doing things different to what the other players were.

“He was taking on players, dribbling, switching the ball on the run and I just felt like he had a point of difference, and I liked it.

“When he first came into training he showed the same thing which I saw in the game so that gave me a lot of confidence.”

Italiano believes the step up to professional football will be “a big jump” for Sloane-Rodrigues but he has the “potential to be a real point of difference for us”.

Sloane-Rodrigues’ signing means the Phoenix have now contracted 17 players for the 2024-25 A-League season and beyond.

Following their historic 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory on Friday, the Phoenix have earned a first-round bye in the finals series and a guaranteed spot in the semifinal playoffs.

Plus, finishing in the top two gives the side the power to dictate the dynamics of double-legged home and away fixtures.

It’s understood Wellington have strategically opted for home advantage at Sky Stadium for the crucial second leg on May 18, kicking off at approximately 6pm.

In the semifinal legs, they’ll meet the winner of the elimination final clash between the fourth- or fifth-placed teams at the end of the regular season.