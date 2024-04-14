In their 17th season, they have banked a top-two regular-season finish for the first time, with a vital 1-0 win over third-placed Melbourne Victory on Friday night.

If you’re looking for an unlikely hero for the Wellington Phoenix, it doesn’t get better than Finn Surman.

The centre back, 20, was barely sighted last year – only making one start – but has been a defensive giant in their unprecedented season.

His campaign reached a special high on Friday night, as he scored one of the most important goals in Phoenix history, with his 96th minute header securing the 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory.

It was a huge result, locking in the club’s first top two finish, which means a free pass to the second week of the playoffs.

“It’s a massive result for our season,” said an emotional Surman. “To do it in front of the home fans in that corner (Yellow Fever) is just so special. So much energy, it’s a massive moment for myself and the team.”

It was Surman’s first goal for the club – and his first anywhere since 2022, playing for the New Zealand Under-19 team in Oceania qualifiers. He didn’t quite know how to celebrate, caught up in the jubilation, before captain Alex Rufer suggested a knee slide.

The goal epitomised the Phoenix’s never say die spirit, in a gripping contest. There were few chances – as both teams realised what was at stake – and the final one came with a free kick near the right touchline.

As substitute Oskar van Hattum addressed the ball, Surman sensed an opportunity, even though the Phoenix have struggled from set pieces this season.

The Wellington Phoenix celebrate the late goal that lifted them past Melbourne Victory. Photo / Photosport

“I don’t want to be cliché but I honestly had a feeling he was going to put in a top ball,” said Surman. “In the moment I made a double movement to get in front of the guy who was marking me and then seeing the flight of the ball I backed myself to get something on it.

“I nodded it – it might have hit him – it went in and from there it’s just elation.”

It was originally credited as an own goal – deflecting off Victory defender Roderick Miranda – but later correctly changed by the match officials.

It was a match of few chances but Wellington deserved the result, dominating on the balance of play but only let down by the final pass or decision, while the experienced Victory defenders were superb.

It was also an important fillip, after last week’s 2-1 reverse in Gosford, which meant Central Coast Mariners grabbed top spot on the ladder.

And it continued a breakout period for Surman, who has been a revelation and a key element of their miserly defence, as well earning his first All Whites call-up.

It’s doubly impressive considering his trials and tribulations last season, as he admitted he started to have doubts about whether he could crack it in professional football.

“If you are not playing or you can’t make squads you question if you have got the ability or the talent that some people say you have,” said Surman. “If you are not able to show it you might forget yourself, if all you are doing is training and getting a few minutes in the reserves here and there.”

“It’s hard to tell where you are at. So I think doubts crept in a little bit. But I was fortunate enough to have other things that I could focus on towards the end of last season with the Fifa Under-20s World Cup and that helped me get through.

“And the biggest thing, I learnt a lot about myself and what it takes to be a professional footballer and that has positively impacted me this season.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.



