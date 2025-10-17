Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Formula One: Driver Carlos Sainz stands by criticism of Singapore GP broadcast focus

AFP
3 mins to read

Our panel breaks down the biggest sporting stories of the week.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz is standing by his criticism of the television coverage of this month’s Singapore Grand Prix, and added he was unimpressed by the “viral” global over-reaction to his comments.

The Williams driver said he had not wished to cause any offence by observing there had been too much

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Heat hazard event

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save