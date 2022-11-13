Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, front, steers his car during the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix. Photo /AP

George Russell, the young British star, has romped away to victory in Brazil ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

After claiming the sprint race on Sunday, Russell was miles ahead of the field all race long and avoided the carnage unfolding behind him as he claimed the chequered flag.

Hamilton pushed him over the final 10 laps following a late safety car, but it was Russell’s day.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished third ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc who pleaded with the team to let him past with second place in the drivers standings on the line.

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso produced a stunning drive to finish fifth after starting 18th on the grid ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

More to come...