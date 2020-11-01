Former President Obama casually drained a three-pointer after a Michigan rally

Former United States President Barack Obama has impressed the internet with a viral basketball clip from a recent visit to Michigan.

Obama was speaking at a drive-in rally in Flint, Michigan today and spent some time talking to his former VP Joe Biden in a gym. The former President was then passed a ball and nonchalantly drained a three pointer before walking off.

Unsurprisingly, Obama sent it out on his own account too, which is exactly what anyone would do if they were caught on video doing something awesome:

Obama repeated, "That's what I do!" as he walked out of the gym.