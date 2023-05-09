Referee Grant Atkins speaks with Bunty Afoa and Tohu Harris during a 2022 clash. Photosport

The Rugby League Match Officials union are hoping launching a defamation case against One New Zealand chief executive Jason Paris will deter others from publicly criticising NRL referees.

The coalition have met with lawyers and believe there is a precedent for legal action after the boss of the major sponsor accused the referees of cheating on Twitter following the Warriors’ 18-6 loss to the Panthers in Brisbane.

Paris has since backtracked on those comments but insists an ‘unconscious bias’ remains against the Kiwi club.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster will meet with officials this week to discuss certain decisions from the magic round loss.

Defamation experts: Why NRL referees could sue CEO of Warriors sponsor

Club chief executive Cameron George has confirmed they will approach the NRL with a “significant amount of evidence” of decisions that have gone against the Warriors.

Union boss and former referee Matt Cecchin told The Big League Podcast if they are attacked, they will fight back.

“Any mention of the word ‘bias’ and we’ll get on the front foot and we’ll protect what we do. We do that for the current squad of NRL officials but we also do it for kids playing footy every weekend. It has massive ramifications for the sport.”

Cecchin said the case will be a warning to anyone else taking aim at match officials.

“Defamation is something that’s taken very, very seriously. We’ll do whatever we can to protect not only rugby league officials but all officials. This does nothing to help the game or improve performances. It only detracts from that.”

Cecchin is unsure what the potential consequences of the case could be for Paris, One NZ or the Warriors.

Eight controversial decisions that have gone against the Warriors this season

However, the union boss said there is history which gives them confidence their legal action will be successful.

Cecchin told The Big League Podcast he dealt with two legal cases during his career as a referee.

“I can’t name the parties involved. One was a government organisation in Australia and the other one was a media outlet in New Zealand. Both instances had a favourable outcome in the end. However, it didn’t stop the damage from being done.”

Cecchin denies home advantage or the notoriety of certain teams or players has any effect on quick-fire decision-making by officials.

In his experience, Cecchin said the attention of referees is solely on one play after another.

“It was just focus on that ball, focus on the players around me. Who they are isn’t taken into consideration. It’s what’s happening, where are we at in the stage of the game, what’s the scoreline, is the game open and free-flowing?”

Cecchin said the correct way to criticise refereeing is for the players and coaches to send a playlist of video clips of instances they believe should have been officiated differently.

“Throughout my career, I’d get asked to go to training sessions with clubs if they thought my performance wasn’t up to scratch or if they had genuine questions on why my interpretations were the way they were.

“It gave officials and players a really good, safe environment to have open, frank and honest discussions.

“I know the referee department and the NRL’s doors are always open to any club, coach or player to come in - or we’ll go to you guys - and have a chat.

“It helps us and it helps the players gain a greater understanding. That happens on a regular basis.”