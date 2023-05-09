Voyager 2022 media awards
Former league referee backs defamation case against One New Zealand chief executive Jason Paris

Nathan Limm
By
3 mins to read
Referee Grant Atkins speaks with Bunty Afoa and Tohu Harris during a 2022 clash. Photosport

The Rugby League Match Officials union are hoping launching a defamation case against One New Zealand chief executive Jason Paris will deter others from publicly criticising NRL referees.

The coalition have met with lawyers and

