Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Eight controversial decisions that have gone against the Warriors this season

Heath Moore
By
9 mins to read
Shaun Johnson of the Warriors complains to referee Chris Butler during the round nine NRL match against the Roosters. Photo / Getty

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors complains to referee Chris Butler during the round nine NRL match against the Roosters. Photo / Getty

One NZ CEO Jason Paris caused a major stir over the weekend after he accused NRL referees of cheating against the Warriors.

Following the Warriors’ 18-12 loss to the Penrith Panthers over the weekend, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport