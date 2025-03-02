Fifa president Gianni Infantino. Photo / Photosport

Fifa president Gianni Infantino stood by his governing body’s decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia, while also defending his relationship with Donald Trump.

The Gulf kingdom was controversially handed the right to host the World Cup at a Fifa Congress in December despite concerns about its human rights record, the risks to migrant labourers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships.

The process followed by Fifa was also criticised by the Norwegian football federation but, speaking in Belfast on Friday, Infantino said: “There was a Congress decision, uniting the entire world.”

“I think it was a very positive step for football, bringing, in eight years, football from all over the world, hosting everyone.

“We have to be bringing everyone to the table. We will go to North America in 2026, now we go to South America, go to Africa, we’ll go to Europe in 2030. We’ll go back to Asia for 2034.