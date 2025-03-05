Auckland City's Regont Murati during the 2023 Fifa Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia. Photo / Photosport

Fifa will pay total prize money of $1.88 billion to participants in the Club World Cup taking place in the United States this year, a source close to negotiations told AFP today.

The figure is significantly more than the prize money offered for either the last men’s or women’s World Cups - and will be an added boost for Auckland City who have qualified for the tournament.

World football’s governing body has given few details about the funding of the first edition of the 32-team tournament that will take place every four years but it has signed up a broadcaster and major sponsors in recent weeks.

British streaming service DAZN was awarded the exclusive global rights to the June 14-July 13 tournament in December with a source close to the negotiations saying the contract was worth around €1 billion ($1.88 billion).

Fifa has also signed sponsorship contracts with Coca-Cola, Bank of America, Chinese electronics brand Hisense and Belgian brewers AB InBev.