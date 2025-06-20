Live updates of the Fifa Club World Cup pool match between Auckland City FC and Benfica.

Auckland City FC thrashed by Bayern Munich

This was what everyone had feared.

When the draw was made for the new, expanded Fifa Club World Cup, the prospect of Auckland City FC taking on Bayern Munich sent shivers down the spine – and not in a good way.

The Bundesliga giants, in their thoroughly efficient and professional way, were absolutely ruthless on Monday morning in Cincinnati, with a 10-0 thumping of the amateur National League team.

They had six goals by halftime – before Auckland did well to stem the bleeding for more than 20 minutes. But Bayern found another gear, with four more in the final 25 minutes to reach double figures.

And that was without England captain Harry Kane, who didn’t find the net during his hour on the field.

Midfielder Jamal Musiala – voted Germany’s player of the year last season – got a second-half hat-trick, while French internationals Kingsley Coman and Michael Olise, along with veteran striker Tomas Muller all grabbed braces. Bayern enjoyed 72% possession, with 31 shots (17 on target), to Auckland City’s two.

This was a complete thumping but was always going to be, given the vast disparity between the two teams. Bayern Munich’s squad is worth more than $1.5 billion; they are one of the biggest teams in Europe and the difference showed against the part-timers from Kiwitea Street.

The German team were half a step quicker to everything: their passing, their movement and their ability to close down. It made every second of the contest a battle. But even given the scoreline – which will make for painful reading – Auckland City emerged with some credit. They defended manfully for periods, trying to keep a compact shape. The problem was, they almost never had a break, especially in the first half, as Bayern would immediately close any windows of possession.

There will be critics of Auckland City’s approach – as they retreated to a low block, often with 10 players behind the ball – which invited more pressure. But it is hard to think of what else they could have done, given Bayern’s ability to hurt them from anywhere. The result also needs to be kept in perspective, as Bayern Munich have previously put six and seven goals past top-tier teams in Uefa Champions League matches.

In terms of a margin of victory, it is the biggest at one of Fifa’s annual club tournaments and also exceeds the previous record at a Fifa World Cup, eclipsing Hungary’s 10-1 defeat of El Salvador in 1982. It was always going to be a battle, made even tougher in 26C heat in Ohio, with 75% humidity.

The pattern was set from the kickoff, as Auckland City quickly retreated back to their defensive third, while Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was allowed to advance to the halfway line. The Sandringham-based club withstood the first five minutes – which included a fine Conor Tracey save, as he tipped a header over the bar. But the breakthrough came from the first corner, with Coman heading home from a well-worked move.

Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich celebrates after his goal against Auckland City. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland City tried to play out – in rare moments of possession – but struggled to find teammates. After 15 minutes, the German team’s average ball recovery time was 14 seconds, which meant almost constant pressure. But Auckland limited the damage until the 20th minute, with Nathan Lobo and David Yoo enjoying some moments out wide. But Bayern lifted the tempo in an instant, resulting in a three-goal salvo in four minutes.

Sacha Boey lashed in on the angle before a simple finish for Olise at the far post, after Kane had mishit his attempt. Less than 60 seconds later, Bayern had their fourth, with 2022 Fifa World Cup finalist Coman’s emphatic finish, after Auckland City had over-elaborated in midfield.

At that stage, things were looking very dark for the New Zealand representatives but they managed to steady the ship, enjoying more than 20 minutes without concession. Tracey saved from Kane at his near post, before defying another opportunity minutes later. Unfortunately, there was a sting in the tail at the end of the half, as Auckland began to tire. Muller had a precise volley before the pick of the bunch, with Olise curling in from distance after beating two players.

Auckland City resisted for the first 22 minutes of the second half, where they also had their first shot (through the tireless Lobo) and earned their first corner. They tried to defend a little higher, while Bayern were mainly restricted to shots from distance.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany had also rolled the substitutes, though it was a case of internationals replacing internationals. Kane departed after an hour, before Bayern substitute Musiala picked his spot for the seventh.

Auckland’s best moment came soon afterwards, as Dylan Manickum found himself in open pasture. He drew two defenders before finding Yoo in the area but the midfielder couldn’t get his shot away.

Musiala converted a soft penalty for the eighth, before a gift to complete his hat-trick, as a weary Tracey made his only blunder of the match, with his telegraphed pass out from the back.

In the last 10 minutes Auckland finally enjoyed some space and time in Bayern’s half, with a couple of promising moments, while substitute Angus Kilkolly had their first shot on target. But Muller finished off the scoring – as the physical exertions began to take a toll – for a perfect 10.

Bayern Munich 10 (K Coman 6, Boey 18, Olise 20, Coman 21, T Muller 45, M Olise 45+3, J Musiala 67, 73 (pen ), 84, Muller 89)

Auckland City 0

Halftime 6-0