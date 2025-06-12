Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Auckland City FC in Chattanooga for the Fifa Club World Cup: Top things to do and see

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Choo Choo in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Choo Choo in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

If you ask a Kiwi what they know about Chattanooga in Tennessee, the likely response will be a shrug, a stare - or both. But this southern US city has more things in common with Kiwis than one would expect.

Chattanooga, about a 25-hour flight (at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel