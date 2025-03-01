Crystal Palace striker Jean Philippe-Mateta said he is doing well and hopes to be back soon after being hospitalised by a horrific challenge from Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.
Roberts was sent off just eight minutes into Saturday’s FA Cup fifth round tie, which Palace won 3-1, after catching Mateta’s head with his boot as he raced out to clear the ball. Referee Michael Oliver only issued a red card after a VAR review.
Mateta received lengthy treatment, including oxygen, on the pitch before being stretchered to an ambulance and transported to hospital.
“Thank you for all your kind messages. I’m doing well. I hope to be back very soon. And stronger than ever. Well done guys for a great job today,” Mateta posted on Instagram.