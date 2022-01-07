Football: Wellington Phoenix matches postponed due to Covid-19

Wellington Phoenix players are seen during FFA Cup quarter-finals match between Melbourne City and Wellington Phoenix at Kingston Heath Soccer Complex. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Wellington Phoenix players are seen during FFA Cup quarter-finals match between Melbourne City and Wellington Phoenix at Kingston Heath Soccer Complex. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The Wellington Phoenix's next two A-League men's matches have been postponed because a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Phoenix camp.

Eight players have tested positive, while two other players and a staff member are close contacts and have to isolate for seven days.

This is in addition to the two players and staff member who tested positive last week.

It means the Phoenix will be unable to field a squad for tomorrow's round nine match against the Newcastle Jets in Sydney or next weekend's 10th round match against Perth Glory so the A-Leagues have agreed to postpone both fixtures.

The A-Leagues will work with all the clubs involved to reschedule the matches for later in the season.

The Phoenix have also asked Football Australia if the men's FFA Cup semi-final against Melbourne Victory, scheduled to be played next week, can be pushed back.

- More to come.