Football: Wellington Phoenix into A-League top six with dramatic 97th-minute winner over Adelaide United

Tomer Hemed of the Phoenix celebrates after scoring the winner. Photo / Photosport

Tomer Hemed of the Phoenix celebrates after scoring the winner. Photo / Photosport

Phoenix 2

Adelaide 1

The road to the A-League finals has got a little smoother for the Wellington Phoenix, after a vital 2-1 win over Adelaide.

Israeli striker Tomer Hemed converted a 97th-minute penalty to take the match, in scenes of incredible late drama.

It was a gutsy effort from the Phoenix, given their recent travel demands, as they overhauled a 1-0 deficit.

Hemed will grab the headlines but goalkeeper Oliver Sail was the key man, making a number of crucial saves to keep his team in the match.

It means the Phoenix are propelled into sixth position, after their sluggish first half of the season, with seven matches left.

Ben Waine continued his fine form, with his sixth goal of the season, after Stefan Mauk had opened the scoring for Adelaide.

The result defied Wellington's poor record against Adelaide, with only one win in their previous 13 matches against the South Australia team.

While they had criss crossed Australia — from Sydney to Perth to Tasmania and back to Sydney in the last seven days, Adelaide have had two trips to Sydney since the start of this month.

That has to make a difference — and probably did in the first half especially — as the Phoenix struggled to hold possession.

With their third match in seven days, coach Ufuk Talay shuffled his team, with Joshua Laws and James McGarry coming into the backline for Steven Taylor and Sam Sutton.

Cameron Devlin was swapped out for Alex Rufer, while Hemed had a first start for four games.

After a stirring rendition of the Last Post and both national anthems, the Phoenix made a swift start, as a Waine header struck the crossbar in the second minute off a Davila cross.

The home dominated the opening stages, and Adelaide keeper Joe Gauci did well to save point blank from Davila, after the Mexican was clean through on goal.

As the visitors got into their rhythm — with their neat passing game — they monopolised possession for the rest of the half, though couldn't create much, while the Phoenix were restricted to counter-attacks, as they sat back in a compact formation.

Adelaide were transformed after the break. Craig Goodwin dragged wide from a rebound, when it looked easier to score, before Stefan Mauk finished a wonderful passing move to give the South Australian side the lead in the 51st minute.

Two vital interventions from Sail kept them in the game, before some magic from Davila created the equaliser. His precise through ball was deflected into the path of Waine, who rounded the keeper and finished with aplomb.

Ben Waine scored Wellington's equaliser against Adelaide United. Photo / Photosport

Waine became only the fourth Phoenix player, after Jeremy Brockie, Roy Krishna and Ulises Davila, to net in four consecutive games.

Another top-class save from Sail keep the scores level, though Josh Cavallo should have buried the rebound.

David Ball, Clayton Lewis and Davila had late chances, before Hemed looked to have settled it, but his instant volley off a Louis Fenton cross shaved the post.

The game looked headed for a draw before Hemed's late penalty after a foul on Jaushua Sotirio by Gauci.

Wellington Phoenix 2 (Ben Waine 58, Tomer Hemed 97 pen)

Adelaide United 1 (Stefan Mauk 51)

Halftime: 0-0