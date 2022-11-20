Ava Pritchard leaps over City keeper Sally James. Photo / photosport.nz

Melbourne City 4

Wellington Phoenix 1

The first women’s professional football game played in New Zealand provided a record crowd with plenty of entertainment.

Unfortunately for those at Sky Stadium, however, most of it came at the expense of the Wellington Phoenix.

After being forced to spend their inaugural season entirely on the road, the Phoenix returned home today and fell 4-1 to an impressive Melbourne City.

The home side battled to keep out the visitors in a scoreless first half but were cut apart by Maria Jose Rojas in the second, with the Chilean winger making one goal and scoring another before Rhianna Pollicina struck a brace.

The Phoenix earned a late consolation when Ava Pritchard’s goalbound effort took a big deflection off Kaitlyn Torpey, but the New Zealand under-20 winger was denied more history with an own goal credited.

Pritchard scored the first goal in club history as they began their opening A-League campaign with a 5-1 defeat. A young Phoenix side eventually earned the wooden spoon last season but would hope to receive a boost this year from playing in front of their fans.

The club had targeted 10,000 today but the final figure of 5213 was still enough to edge the previous record from a standalone regular-season match in the A-League Women.

“It was really awesome,” said captain Kate Taylor, filling in for the injured Lily Alfeld. “It was really nice to have our friends and family here and the rest of the crowd as well.

“We’re really grateful to be here and playing our first game in front of 5000 people.”

With assistant Natalie Lawrence replacing Gemma Lewis as coach, and experienced Football Ferns duo Betsy Hassett and Paige Satchell making their maiden appearances, a new-look Phoenix side matched their more established opponents in the first 40 minutes.

But City, who last season finished second before losing the preliminary final, boasted too much quality to remain subdued.

Most of that came from the elusive Rojas, who late in the half was denied superbly by Brianna Edwards, a second spurned opportunity for City after Emina Ekic had somehow struck the post from close range.

Rojas continued to torment the defence early in the second spell and laid on a deserved opener for Bryleeh Henry before scoring a brilliant second herself two minutes later.

Once Zoe McMeeken brought down Rojas for a clear penalty and Pollicina tucked away the spot kick, City had locked up the points with half an hour to play.

Pollicina soon curled home a fine fourth goal before Pritchard at least gave the home fans something to shout about.

Melbourne City 4 (Bryleeh Henry 48, Maria Rojas 50, Rhianna Pollicina 65 pen, 69)

Wellington Phoenix 1 (Kaitlyn Torpey og 83)

Halftime: 0-0