Kosta Barbarouses (C) is feeling his age in the current Wellington Phoenix squad. Photo / Getty

At one of his early Wellington Phoenix sessions during this pre-season, Kosta Barbarouses found himself in an unusual situation.

As the squad split into three teams – divided by age – Barbarouses was at the latter end of the spectrum.

It was a first for the All Whites winger, after his time at Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory, where he was in rosters full of veterans.

"Sometimes in training we play young versus middle versus old," Barbarouses tells the Herald. "Before you know it, you creep up to the oldies. The boys have a bit of a giggle about it but I have to remind them I am only 32. But I am one of the older guys now. It's a bit of a unique situation; I've always been in pretty experienced teams."

Barbarouses has done it all in the A-League. He has won four titles, with three different clubs (Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC). Across 270 games he has 80 goals, as well as 38 assists and the experience of 17 playoff matches.

It all started in Wellington, where he made 18 appearances as a teenager between November 2008 and January 2010, before leaving for the Roar in June 2010.

Now he's back at his hometown club.

He's not exactly the prodigal son – having returned already for a second stint in 2016 – but his off-season arrival has captured the imagination, among an impressive range of recruits.

And he's ready to make a difference, in a Phoenix team that has impressed in difficult circumstances during three Covid-affected campaigns; finishing third, seventh and sixth.

"What they have done the last three seasons has been outstanding, considering their situation," said Barbarouses." [To win a title] it takes little moments, a bit of luck, a bit of experience, a bit of brilliance. Can I provide that? Why not. I want to try and help this team."

Kosta Barbarouses during his first stint with the Phoenix in 2009. Photo / Photosport

Barbarouses has enjoyed reconnecting with his family in Mirimar and Kilbirnie, with his two young children meeting a lot of relatives for the first time.

He has noticed a genuine buzz around town, with the Phoenix back on home turf after the extended period marooned in New South Wales.

"You feel it," said Barbarouses. "After the boys being away, everyone is really excited and optimistic about the season."

It's also been a straightforward assimilation. He already knew most of the New Zealand players and the Phoenix generally use the same tactical shape that was employed during his three seasons at Sydney.

The long pre-season has been tough, mentally more than anything, with a sense of relief that games are now underway, with Adelaide the first challenge on Sunday (3pm).

Barbarouses was a winger at Brisbane and Melbourne Victory, then a striker at Sydney, before eventually settling into the '10' role there.

He is happy anywhere in the final third – "I like creating goals as much as I like scoring them" but is likely to be used as a striker in Wellington.

Barbarouses has already achieved so much in the A-League, but you get the sense that this next phase means more.

His last stint here ended in unhappy circumstances, after being signed as a marquee player, when he sought a release halfway through his two-year contract.

It was mainly for personal and off-field reasons but wasn't particularly well received by the fan base at the time.

Barbarouses wasn't the happiest with the Phoenix in 2016. Photo / Photosport

His exit statement from 2017 appears perceptive now; "I came home wanting to win a championship but obviously that hasn't happened," he said back then. "It's frustrating it hasn't all come together for me at this time, but you never know what's round the corner in football - maybe under better circumstances we still can."

Expectations will be higher this time, as he is joining a squad that has already exhibited its potential.

Barbarouses is relaxed, but ready, though dismisses the suggestion he has something to prove.

"I really want to be part of a good Wellington team," says Barbarouses. "The first time (2009-2010) we made a great run into the semis but I was bench/fringe player so I don't really count that.

"I can't say I have got anything to prove, especially in the A-League, in terms of performance and success over a long performance of time. But I can definitely say, yeah I want to win the championship with Wellington, that's why we are here.

"But I would love to be part of a great Phoenix team, that people can say - 'we love to watch these guys play every week' - and see where it takes us. If it leads us to a championship then fantastic; that would be a dream come true."