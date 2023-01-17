Ali Riley will lead the Football Ferns in two friendlies against USA this week. Photo / Photosport

Ali Riley will lead the Football Ferns in two friendlies against USA this week. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns skipper Ali Riley has called on Kiwi fans to rally around her team as they prepare to face the world’s No 1 side.

The Football Ferns will meet the United States in two friendlies this week as they continue their preparations for a World Cup; the first on Wednesday at Sky Stadium in Wellington before a meeting at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday.

While the series shapes up as a tough task for the world No 24 New Zealand side, Riley said she hoped Kiwis would rally around the character of her side.

“I think this team [and] the staff are doing everything that they can to do our country proud, every single time we step on the field,” said the 147-capped Ferns defender. “If that’s not a team you can get behind, then I’m sorry for you.

“If the Kiwi public can’t get behind a team because we do our best against the world No 1s, outside of a window [international break], is that really supporting your national team?

“Yes, we are underdogs, there’s no denying it, especially against the US. But this is a team that if you can see in us, and how we are as people, as players, the type of qualities and values that you would want to have ... we have strong, independent, really empowered women on this team.

“I think we will show that tomorrow. That is a reason to get behind the Football Ferns.”

Ali Riley of the Football Ferns. Photo / Photosport

“We see every challenge as an opportunity, not as an obstacle, and I think that’s the mindset of a team that you want to rally behind.”

The USA are clear favourites for both games. The last time the two sides faced each other in early 2022 and it was a 5-0 walk in the park for the reigning World Cup champions.

The visitors come in close to full strength, though have several players unavailable due to injury, including star forwards Megan Rapinoe (ankle) and Sophia Smith (foot).

The Football Ferns, however, will field a development team as a significant number of experienced players are unavailable due to the series taking place outside of an international window.

Riley said senior players in the squad continued to show great commitment to the women’s game.

“This team is full of role models,” Riley said. “We’ve been on this team for half our lives, and have dedicated so much to our sport, growing the game, we’re so passionate about what we do, about issues that are important to us.”