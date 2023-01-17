Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Football: Football Ferns captain Ali Riley’s rallying call to fans ahead of friendlies against United States

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
Ali Riley will lead the Football Ferns in two friendlies against USA this week. Photo / Photosport

Ali Riley will lead the Football Ferns in two friendlies against USA this week. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns skipper Ali Riley has called on Kiwi fans to rally around her team as they prepare to face the world’s No 1 side.

The Football Ferns will meet the United States in two

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport