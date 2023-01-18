Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková: 'We didn’t give up, we kept going'. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková: 'We didn’t give up, we kept going'. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova has big decisions to make after her rookie side fell 4-0 against the powerhouse United States.

The visitors flexed their muscles in Wednesday’s victory in Wellington, but Klimkova was pleased with the hustle shown by the youngsters and newbies in her side, aiming to make their mark six months out from a World Cup.

“It’s awesome to have competition [for World Cup selection],” Klimkova said. “We have so many players who we haven’t seen in a while who kept us in the game.”

Klimkova acknowledged she’ll have some tough decisions settling places in the World Cup squad, but said that is “the best for the coach”.

“It’s not going to be a short process, this is going to take time, we really want to review and make sure our decisions are going to be the right decisions.”

With only three of their regular starting players in the New Zealand side due to the match being played outside official Fifa windows, the hosts were always thought to be at risk of a heavy defeat. But the rookies held their own through a scoreless first half.

“It was difficult to put the roster together [with the lack of players] but it was so worth it,” said Klimkova.

Their last match against the US, in 2022, finished with a 5-0 defeat.

Klimkova singled out said Grace Neville, who earned her first cap starting at right back, saying she was “unbelievable” — and has earned the right to be a World Cup contender.

Captain Ali Riley said the rookies delivered a performance to be proud of. “The players that have come into this camp have been unbelievable.”

The skipper also confirmed that they’ll likely see some more new faces in Auckland at Eden Park on Saturday.