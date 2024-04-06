The Football Ferns host Thailand in their first game on home soil since last year’s World Cup.

The 24-player squad features 16 members who were selected for the tournament last July, plus a strong contingent of players aged 23 and under as Jitka Klimková builds toward the next Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2027.

Thailand are ranked 47th in the world.

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková said:

“It is exciting to name this side for our first games at home since the FIFA Women’s World Cup and come back to Christchurch, a city that is home for a significant number of our players.

“As we build towards the Paris 2024 Olympics we want to establish a side that combines our experienced players with emerging younger talent to put us in the best place ahead of the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027.

“I believe with this squad we have found that right balance so look forward to assembling in Christchurch for the games against Thailand.”

The full squad is:

Mackenzie Barry (14 caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, Aotearoa New Zealand

CJ Bott (42 caps) Leicester City, England

Katie Bowen (105 caps) Inter Milan, Italy

Claudia Bunge (28 caps) HB Koge, Denmark

Daisy Cleverley (36 caps) HB Koge, Denmark

Brianna Edwards (1 cap) Wellington Phoenix FC, Aotearoa New Zealand

Victoria Esson (22 caps) Rangers FC, Scotland

Michaela Foster (15 caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, Aotearoa New Zealand

Macey Fraser (3 caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, Aotearoa New Zealand

Ally Green (11 caps) AGF, Denmark

Jacqui Hand (23 caps) Lewes FC, England

Grace Jale (27 caps) Perth Glory, Australia

Katie Kitching (6 caps) Sunderland AFC, England

Anna Leat (15 caps) Aston Villa FC, England

Meikayla Moore (63 caps) Glasgow City FC, Scotland

Ruby Nathan (5 caps) Canberra United, Australia

Gabi Rennie (33 caps) Aland United, Finland

Ali Riley (159 caps) Angel City FC, USA

Indiah-Paige Riley (21 caps) PSV Vrouwen, Netherlands

Paige Satchell (48 caps) London City Lionesses, England

Malia Steinmetz (27 caps) FC Nordsjælland, Denmark

Rebekah Stott (100 caps) Melbourne City FC, Australia

Kate Taylor (15 caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, Aotearoa New Zealand

Hannah Wilkinson (122 caps) Melbourne City FC, Australia





