The Football Ferns host Thailand in their first game on home soil since last year’s World Cup.
The 24-player squad features 16 members who were selected for the tournament last July, plus a strong contingent of players aged 23 and under as Jitka Klimková builds toward the next Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2027.
Thailand are ranked 47th in the world.
Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková said:
“It is exciting to name this side for our first games at home since the FIFA Women’s World Cup and come back to Christchurch, a city that is home for a significant number of our players.
“As we build towards the Paris 2024 Olympics we want to establish a side that combines our experienced players with emerging younger talent to put us in the best place ahead of the next FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027.
“I believe with this squad we have found that right balance so look forward to assembling in Christchurch for the games against Thailand.”
The full squad is:
Mackenzie Barry (14 caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, Aotearoa New Zealand
CJ Bott (42 caps) Leicester City, England
Katie Bowen (105 caps) Inter Milan, Italy
Claudia Bunge (28 caps) HB Koge, Denmark
Daisy Cleverley (36 caps) HB Koge, Denmark
Brianna Edwards (1 cap) Wellington Phoenix FC, Aotearoa New Zealand
Victoria Esson (22 caps) Rangers FC, Scotland
Michaela Foster (15 caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, Aotearoa New Zealand
Macey Fraser (3 caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, Aotearoa New Zealand
Ally Green (11 caps) AGF, Denmark
Jacqui Hand (23 caps) Lewes FC, England
Grace Jale (27 caps) Perth Glory, Australia
Katie Kitching (6 caps) Sunderland AFC, England
Anna Leat (15 caps) Aston Villa FC, England
Meikayla Moore (63 caps) Glasgow City FC, Scotland
Ruby Nathan (5 caps) Canberra United, Australia
Gabi Rennie (33 caps) Aland United, Finland
Ali Riley (159 caps) Angel City FC, USA
Indiah-Paige Riley (21 caps) PSV Vrouwen, Netherlands
Paige Satchell (48 caps) London City Lionesses, England
Malia Steinmetz (27 caps) FC Nordsjælland, Denmark
Rebekah Stott (100 caps) Melbourne City FC, Australia
Kate Taylor (15 caps) Wellington Phoenix FC, Aotearoa New Zealand
Hannah Wilkinson (122 caps) Melbourne City FC, Australia
