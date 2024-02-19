Hannah Wilkinson scored twice before being subbed off in the Oceania Qualifier Final against the Solomon Islands. Photo / Photosport / Phototek.nz

Hannah Wilkinson scored twice before being subbed off in the Oceania Qualifier Final against the Solomon Islands. Photo / Photosport / Phototek.nz

The Football Ferns are headed to the 2024 Olympics – and there might just be a glimmer of hope that they can turn some heads in Paris.

No one should get too carried away by their emphatic wins at the Oceania qualifying tournament in Samoa, which was topped off on Monday by an 11-1 thrashing of the Solomons Islands in the final, simply because the gulf in class and resources between New Zealand and the rest is massive in the women’s game.

But it has still been a valuable exercise for coach Jitka Klimkova and her team, while the conditions (humidity and pitch) have been challenging at times. They have also enjoyed the feeling of 32 goals scored (with two conceded) from five matches, after their well-publicised issues finding the net.

But the biggest positive has been the performance of the likes of Jacqui Hand, Indiah-Paige Riley, Grace Jale and Macey Fraser, exhibiting technical ability that has been rare down the years. Add in injured striker Milly Clegg and Klimkova has some genuine creative weapons at her disposal.

Paris will be the fifth consecutive Olympics appearance by the Ferns, since their first in Beijing in 2008.

Monday’s match was a staggering mis match, even by Oceania standards. That is not being disrespectful to the Solomon Islands, who had performed a miracle to make the final.

They didn’t even qualify for this tournament in 2018 – not among the top eight Oceania nations – so have come from nowhere, helped by an injection of $US500,000 in Fifa development funding in 2020, which was directed towards the women’s game.

But they are still ranked 109 in the world (New Zealand are 30th) and are a completely amateur team. That showed. They only managed two touches in the Ferns half in the first 45 minutes and New Zealand could have easily doubled their five-goal advantage in that time, such was the volume of chances.

But they had their moment of joy, with Jemima David’s consolation goal in the 55th minute, after a blunder by Fern’s keeper Victoria Esson.

As the match progressed it was sometimes hard for the Ferns to keep their standards up – given the disparity – but they lifted when they needed to, with Hand and Riley the attacking standouts, while Rebekah Stott became New Zealand’s 13th centurion.

The Ferns had early chances, with Hannah Wilkinson, Grace Jale and Katie Bowen all missing from close range. But Hand’s crisp 12th-minute finish – after smart work from Wilkinson – settled any nerves.

Wilkinson extended the lead in the 20th minute, with Riley again prominent in the build-up, before the striker’s shot crept inside the far post.

Bowen scored the goal of the half soon afterwards, with a crisp half-volley from a Jale cross.

The Solomon Islands then held out for a relatively long period, before Jale converted. It was bit soft, as three defenders failed to clear her header, allowing a clean strike from the rebound. Riley put a stamp on her strong first-half performance, with a delightful chipped left-footed finish.

Riley continued her work after the break, with an impressive first-time shot for the sixth, after nice work from Jale.

David’s goal was a jolt, after Esson cleared a long ball straight to the striker, who chipped the Ferns’ keeper but there was an instant response, with Wilkinson’s close range header, before Jale continued the rout, converting a Stott cross.

Klimkova rolled the changes from the 67th minute mark, with four substitutes. One of them, Katie Kitching, got a quick double, with a strike from the edge of the area then another clean finish after skipping past some ineffectual tackles. An 88th minute goal from teenager Ruby Nathan, coolly tucked away after being set up by Riley, provided the icing on the cake.

Football Ferns vs Solomon Islands final score

Football Ferns 11 (Jacqui Hand, Hannah Wilkinson 2, Katie Bowen, Grace Jale 2, Indiah Paige-Riley 2, Katie Kitching 2, Ruby Nathan )

Solomon Islands 1 (Jemima David)

Halftime 5-0

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics’, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.