Football: 'Carnage' as ticketless fans descend on Wembley for Euro 2020 final

Football fans reportedly breached the Wembley gates hours before the start of the Euro 2020 final between hosts England and Italy.
The Telegraph is reporting that a number of fans broke past stewards at Wembley as the thirst for entry reaches desperation for those who don't have tickets to the game.
Daily Mail reporter Mike Keegan on the scene described it as "carnage".
A large group of fans set off red and yellow flares and some were banging drums at Wembley Way. It started getting rowdy about four hours before kickoff with beer cans being thrown into the air.
Fans started hurling cans at one man who had climbed a tall light pole and he was trying to dodge them. He then slid down like a firefighter to the cheers of the crowd and the pole started to wobble.
Several dozen Italy fans were allowed into the stadium about three and half hours before the start. The normal entry time for supporters is three hours.
England is trying to win a major football tournament trophy for the first time in 55 years.
Thousands of England fans also descended on central London.
Bottles and other objects are being thrown and Leicester Square is full of litter like beer cans, empty boxes and plastic bags. So far no violence has been reported but the scenes are chaotic. One man threw a large yellow cone high in the air and as it came down another man headed it like a soccer ball. Police with helmets were seen walking through Leicester Square.
The official fan zone is in nearby Trafalgar Square and thousands more are there. A large contingent of police are on standby.
- AP