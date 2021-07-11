Football: 'Carnage' as ticketless fans descend on Wembley for Euro 2020 final

Fans cheer at St Martin-in-the-Fields near Trafalgar Square in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, prior to the Euro 2020 final match between England and Italy. Photo / AP

Fans cheer at St Martin-in-the-Fields near Trafalgar Square in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, prior to the Euro 2020 final match between England and Italy. Photo / AP

Football fans reportedly breached the Wembley gates hours before the start of the Euro 2020 final between hosts England and Italy.

The Telegraph is reporting that a number of fans broke past stewards at Wembley as the thirst for entry reaches desperation for those who don't have tickets to the game.

Daily Mail reporter Mike Keegan on the scene described it as "carnage".

Can only describe scenes outside Wembley as carnage and not in a good way. First line of security clearly breached. Dozens hanging around outside turnstiles offering operators cash to let them in and trying to barge in behind punters with tickets. Police nowhere to be seen. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) July 11, 2021

Febrile atmosphere at Wembley. This is near the main entrance to Club Wembley a few minutes ago where it looked like a group of fans broke through the security cordon. Stewards currently chasing people around. Not sure they’ll get all the way to the wine and canapés pic.twitter.com/YTIx8eQLz2 — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) July 11, 2021

Lack of security at Wembley is unbelievable. Fans have just rushed a disabled gate (D11) when it opened. No ticket checks until the turnstiles. Seen hundreds here without tickets trying to jib in. Remarkable contrast to security at La Cartuja in Seville. — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) July 11, 2021

Estimated 200,000 fans in the Wembley area. Disabled areas in front of the press box now being invaded. Stewarding essentially non-existent. — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) July 11, 2021

A large group of fans set off red and yellow flares and some were banging drums at Wembley Way. It started getting rowdy about four hours before kickoff with beer cans being thrown into the air.

Fans started hurling cans at one man who had climbed a tall light pole and he was trying to dodge them. He then slid down like a firefighter to the cheers of the crowd and the pole started to wobble.

Two women pose with England fans near Trafalgar Square in London. photo / AP

Several dozen Italy fans were allowed into the stadium about three and half hours before the start. The normal entry time for supporters is three hours.

England is trying to win a major football tournament trophy for the first time in 55 years.

Thousands of England fans also descended on central London.

Piles of rubbish left behind by partying England fans in Leicester Square central London. Photo / AP

Bottles and other objects are being thrown and Leicester Square is full of litter like beer cans, empty boxes and plastic bags. So far no violence has been reported but the scenes are chaotic. One man threw a large yellow cone high in the air and as it came down another man headed it like a soccer ball. Police with helmets were seen walking through Leicester Square.

The official fan zone is in nearby Trafalgar Square and thousands more are there. A large contingent of police are on standby.

- AP