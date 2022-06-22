Chris Wood applauds the fans after the All Whites' loss to Costa Rica. Photo / Photosport

Ryan Nelsen is backing the All Whites to emerge stronger from the crushing Costa Rica defeat last week, once the overwhelming disappointment eventually subsides.

The All Whites great was in Doha to bear witness to the match and also the emotional scenes afterwards, as he joined the team at their hotel after the game.

In their long history of qualifying attempts for the Fifa World Cup – which date back to 1969 – an All Whites team has never gone so close without making it before, with a catalogue of 'what ifs' attached to the events at the Admad bin Ali stadium.

"The way they played, I was trying to think of when the All Whites played a team so far ahead of them, and had been hardened by a long campaign, to be so dominant, without getting a result," Nelsen told the Herald. "We have done that to other teams in the past, snuck results. There are so many positives you can take out … but one vital negative."

But Nelsen hopes the deep wounds of June 15 can be a catalyst for future success, as the All Whites contemplate the next World Cup cycle.

"It's so easy to say it and it kinda sucks, but it is going to make them better in a way," said Nelsen. "In the long run, it will harden the foundation that they are building on."

That was his message to the disconsolate players, as they gathered in the team hotel one last time.

"I was saying to them, unfortunately this is football," said Nelsen. "Your highs are extremely high and your lows are so low. But it is what you do with the lows. Enjoy the highs, but turn the lows into a steel, a strength, keep it somewhere inside that it builds resilience."

Former All Whites captain Ryan Nelsen. Photo / Photosport

But equally, Nelsen couldn't downplay the hurt.

Like most Kiwis, he was bemused by some of the officiating, particularly the VAR intervention to chalk off Chris Wood's goal.

He felt the respective infringements had cancelled each other out and believes that the video referee system is still too academic, with a lack of officials that have a true feel for the game.

"There are grey areas," said Nelsen. "VAR was meant to get rid of all grey areas but football will always have those, with human elements to it. We need VAR people who understand when it is time to go, 'hey let's just leave this one alone, we don't need to step in here'."

Nelsen watched the game alongside German legend Lothar Matthaus and Spanish great Fernando Hierro and was taken by their reactions.

Both were "so happy" that Costa Rica won, saying that New Zealand would have made their respective nations work much harder for the result in their Group E clashes in November, given their ability on the ball, than the Central American team.

"It was bittersweet but showed what promise they have," said Nelsen.

He backed Chris Wood to be around for another cycle, while hopes that Winston Reid can stay involved in some capacity if he retires.

Looking ahead, Nelsen hopes New Zealand Football can continue to arrange quality matches, despite the financial and logistical issues of assembling the team home or away.

He believes the upcoming September two-game series with Australia is crucial, before hopefully more activity in 2023.

"It's a real good test and that is a benchmark where New Zealand should start from," said Nelsen. "We go from there after that and if possible play against teams that keep raising that bar.

"You chip away at getting better and better and come 2026 you have been tested against some very good quality teams. It's very difficult and I feel for New Zealand Football in that capacity, as it is an expensive operation but we need to get the team playing."