Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Five takeaways from ANZ Premiership round four: Mystics momentum and Silver Ferns wing attack contenders

4 minutes to read
Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / NZ Herald

Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By Olivia Cook

Olivia Cook runs through the big talking points from round four of the ANZ Premiership.

Mystics ride the wave of momentum from last year's triumph

A clinical performance against the Steel on Saturday evening is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.