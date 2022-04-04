Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / NZ Herald

Olivia Cook runs through the big talking points from round four of the ANZ Premiership.

Mystics ride the wave of momentum from last year's triumph

A clinical performance against the Steel on Saturday evening is indicative of a side continuing to harness their winning ways of last season.

The Mystics have lost only once this season, coming in round one against the Magic, and have since gone on to decimate the Steel in both encounters (by twenty goals in round two and eight in round four).

Midcourter Tayla Earle picked up her second consecutive MVP award as she continues to establish herself as one to watch as the race for Silver Fern's selection heats up.

Mystics' Tayla Earle has had a strong season so far. Photo / Photosport

Magic not down and out just yet

Despite only the one win under their belt so far this season, Sunday's exciting one-goal loss against the Pulse proves the Waikato-Bay of Plenty side still have what it takes to put up a fight in this competition.

The strong shooting combination of Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Bailey Mes is flawless at times, and with Ekenasio still on managed time as part of a return-to-play programme, a full sixty minutes from her will surely boost her side to future victories.

The Magic were marred this week by absences in the defensive end which saw them bring ex-Silver Ferns player Leana de Bruin in at goal defence, who at 44 is the oldest player to take the court at the elite domestic level.

Pulse turn things around

Paris Lokotui of the Pulse. Photo / Photosport

It went right down to the final seconds with goal shooter Aliyah Dunn's buzzer beater giving the Pulse the 51-50 win over the Magic.

After last week's one goal loss to the Northern Mystics, the Pulse were determined not to let Sunday's match finish in the same way, putting on a strong first and fourth quarter performance to deny the Magic the win.

A crucial intercept in the dying seconds by goal defence Kristiana Manu'a and Dunn's final shot highlighted the full-court effort throughout the game, ensuring they would not concede a second-straight loss.

Mystics men and Stars men in world first

In an exciting world first, the Mystics Men v the Stars Men was broadcast live prior to the women's competition on Saturday.

It was a vastly more experienced Mystics side that came away with a ten-goal win, however it was certainly less about the score than the momentous occasion itself.

It's hoped that mainstream exposure of the sport can encourage a domestic men's competition similar in scale to the current ANZ Premiership, as well as promote the sport of netball to men throughout Aotearoa.

Battle for Silver Ferns wing attack spot

Gina Crampton in action. Photo / Photosport

It's a position that often flies under the radar, but selecting the right wing attack for the Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games campaign could make or break New Zealand's gold medal chances.

Providing that key line of connection between the shooters and the rest of the court, wing attack contenders are putting their hands up early in the season with stand-out performances, hoping to appeal to selectors.

Silver Ferns veterans Gina Crampton and Shannon Saunders are tried and tested choices for New Zealand, both having played their part in the successful 2019 World Cup campaign. Crampton has the added benefit of playing alongside Ferns shooter Maia Wilson at the Stars, a partnership which could prove invaluable come high pressure moments at the Games.

Less experienced on the international front but no less exciting are the Mystics' Peta Toeava and Whitney Souness of the Pulse. Both quick on their feet and with the ball, they provide a dynamic approach to the position and could prove a real point of difference for the Ferns on the world stage.

Turning out performances that make the wing attack position an unmissable force on the court, all four players promise to bring something unique to the Silver Ferns come Commonwealth Games selection time.