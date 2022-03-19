Voyager 2021 media awards
Five rounds with Christopher Reive: What to make of Sonny Bill Williams' return to the ring

7 minutes to read
After a five-year run at lightweight, MMA fighter Dan Hooker is preparing for his return to the featherweights. Video / NZ Herald

Christopher Reive
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Christopher Reive looks at the week that was, and the weekend ahead, in combat sports.

SBW's return

If you enjoy footy players fighting footy players, are you in for a treat next week when Sonny

