Liston College players. Photo / Instagram/@listoncollegesports

Over the past seven seasons Liston College have largely been dismissed as underdogs, long-shots, also-rans or easybeats in Auckland’s first XV 1A rugby competition.

But on Saturday this special character Catholic school in West Auckland somehow engineered one of the greatest year-on-year reversals in the history of the competition with a 9-5 mudlark victory over defending 1A champions Kelston Boys’ High.

It was a sensational upset over previously-unbeaten Kelston, and one nobody outside of Rathgar Rd in Henderson would have foreseen, if only because it marks such an improbable turnaround from a 99-0 loss last year (and a 59-0 loss in 2021).

Indeed, many assumed the result was but a misprint when first reported online - probably meant to be a 55-9 defeat - because the more you look at history, the more unlikely it seems.

This is the first time in 38 years Liston have beaten near neighbours Kelston. Liston have managed just six wins in 61 matches since they joined the 1A competition in 2017, and this is believed to be the first time they have notched a victory over a top-four school.

The college is named after James Michael Liston, the seventh Catholic Bishop of Auckland (1929-1970) but after a knockout result like this, you could be excused for thinking it was named after former world heavyweight boxing champion Sonny Liston.

This is the sort of schoolboy win that prompts team reunions 20 years on.

Both teams gave it everything, and Liston finally got home thanks to two penalties from Motu Pasikala and one from Max Dillon in desperately muddy conditions. Kelston skipper Sam Tuitupou gave his team a fighting chance by pulling back a try.

The college had observed Liston Day, the most special date on the school’s calendar, in the 24 hours prior to kickoff.

Liston Day is when the college celebrates all that it represents, from Archbishop Liston to Edmund Rice, the founder of the Christian Brothers whose core beliefs of presence, compassion and liberation guide the school community. On the Friday they’d held mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral with a sacramental programme followed by a talent show in the school hall.

So was there an ephemeral, intangible cause-and-effect relationship working in Liston’s favour there? Was this Liston’s finest rugby achievement since formation in 1974? And what were the factors that made it possible after years of relative struggle?

All we know is that Liston principal Steve Dooley did not consider the win remarkable enough to respond to emails or phone calls. While the college has celebrated its pupil Sebastian Grey, being chosen this month to represent New Zealand at the Oceania Boxing Championships in Samoa this week, this is different. This is 1A rugby.

Liston College first XV squad: Max Dillon, Jeydin Ale, Erazmus Betham, Jaden Campbell, Chaston Conrad, Will Couper, Aso Faumuina, Joshua Fuluifaga, Tyler Gear, Keanu Hughes, Daniel Lawrence, Liga Leapai, Joshua Leo, James Manuha’apai, Tuvale Mau’a, Motu Pasikala, Albert Siasau, Giovanni Siasau, Jacob Tevaga, Bernard Trevor, Vj Tuitama, Kafoa Vaitohi, Levi Vaituliao, Sosafate Vaka’uta, Mitchell Veatupu, Simi Veatupu.

Meanwhile at the top of the table Sacred Heart again impressed with a 36-7 win over St Paul’s, despite the rain blowing almost torrentially horizontal.

It was 26-0 by halftime, with Sacred Heart enjoying a series of runaway intercepts and ball-strip tries despite being well behind on the penalty count. Given the awful conditions, it was a worthy warm-up for a big home showdown with fellow unbeaten team St Peter’s this Saturday.

Anyone looking for a repeat of last year’s big upset, when Tangaroa College rolled Auckland Grammar, would have been disappointed, as Grammar cruised to a 44-0 home win this time around.

In the round’s closest match, Mt Albert Grammar beat King’s College 17-15, St Kentigern edged out De La Salle College 17-10 and St Peter’s were comfortable in beating Dilworth 36-7.

The North Harbour competition’s top-of-the-table clash between Westlake Boys High School and Takapuna Grammar proved to be a one-sided affair with Westlake winning 68-7.

Grammar trailed just 19-0 at halftime, despite playing into a howling gale, with Westlake underperforming from a tactical kicking perspective.

However in the second half the ‘Lake racked up 49 points in 35 minutes into the same howling gale. They played the ball out to the wings where they found plenty of space which they hit at pace to exploit.

Westlake's Isaac Murray-Macgregor. Photo / Bruce Holloway

The standout player for Westlake was Isaac Murray-Macgregor with a career-best haul of seven from seven conversions in the second half (including three from the sideline) into the gale, as well as crossing the line twice himself for tries. His kicking technique produced tracer bullet kicks that pierced the gusty conditions and had the crowd in raptures.

Midweek, Westlake also beat Tauranga Boys’ College 34-12.

There is another derby this weekend between old foes Rosmini College and Westlake, although looking at the points table, Rosmini have a battle on their hands.

In other games, Massey High School beat Rosmini 10-8, Whangārei Boys’ High School beat Rangitoto College 24-3 and Ōrewa College picked up their first win, 23-3 over Manurewa High School.

In Canterbury’s Premiership, Christchurch Boys’ High missed a glorious chance to knock over reigning champions Nelson College, when they went down 14-10 at home, Adam Julian reports.

Christchurch had enjoyed three-quarters of possession and a 10-0 lead in as many minutes in greasy conditions, and on a field that deteriorated quickly. They started imperiously with wing Ollie Singleton scoring a try from a grubber and first five Victory Isaako adding a sideline conversion and an opportune drop goal a short time later.

Christchurch possesses seriously tall timber in the locking department and George Steel and Jack Frost were employed to co-ordinate repeat lineout drives close to the visitors’ line. Eventually, Nelson lost their loosehead prop to the sin bin.

Instead of consolidating their position of strength, Christchurch threw an intercept which, temporarily at least, shifted the momentum Nelson’s way. A sustained assault inside Christchurch’s 22 didn’t yield any profit but a 10-0 margin at halftime was a manageable deficit.

Replacement loosehead Oliver Kirk scored beside the posts early in the second half as the Nelson resurgence continued. There was a hint of a fumble at an earlier ruck but Kirk - a lump of a lad born in Kansas - crashed over to gain rich reward for his stoic industry.

Christchurch regained control but dogged Nelson tackling and inconsistent handling was a source of growing frustration.

The winning try was scored with 15 minutes remaining. Nelson right wing Callum Roberston slid over on the left side with rare territory, quick recycling, and clinical passing creating an overlap. Both Nelson conversions were kicked from a handy range by second five Zyon Ford.

The Nelson tackling became more impenetrable the longer the contest lasted. Their calculated audacity to contest the lineout caused unlikely disruption too.

For Nelson, bustling hooker Blake Craddock and lock Kobe Brownlee punched above their weight. Previously Nelson defeated 2022 finalists St Bede’s College 32-17 after toppling St Andrew’s College 34-22 in the first round.

In other matches, St Andrews beat Marlborough Boys’ College 22-8 away and St Bede’s won 24-17 away to Timaru. St Thomas of Canterbury scored the most points of the day with a 39-26 win over Shirley, while Christ’s College got home 11-8 over Selwyn Schools.

Saturday’s 1A draw (home team first, all 2.30pm): Auckland Grammar v St Kentigern; Mt Albert Grammar v Kelston; St Paul’s v De La Salle; King’s College v Dilworth; Tangaroa v Liston; Sacred Heart v St Peter’s. Points: Sacred Heart 14, St Kentigern 14, St Peter’s 14, Mt Albert Grammar 13, Kelston 11, Auckland Grammar 10, De La Salle 5, Liston 4, King’s College 1, Dilworth 0, Tangaroa 0, St Paul’s 0.

Saturday’s North Harbour draw (home team first, all 12 noon): Rosmini v Westlake; Massey v Rangitoto; Takapuna v Ōrewa. Points: Westlake 20; Takapuna Grammar 14; Massey 13; Rosmini 12; Whangārei 11; Rangitoto 9; Ōrewa 5; Manurewa 0.

Super 8: Gisborne Boys’ High 5 Napier Boys’ High 29. Upcoming: Thursday 11.30am: Hamilton Boys’ High v New Plymouth, 11.30am.

Central North Island: St John’s (Hamilton) 34 Francis Douglas 17; St Peter’s (Cambridge) 12 Whanganui Collegiate 36; Wesley College 58 Lindisfarne College 0; Feilding 34 St John’s (Hastings) 13; Rathkeale College 20 St Paul’s (Hamilton) 28.

Canterbury Premiership points: Nelson 14, Christ’s College 8, St Andrews 7, Christchurch Boys 7, Selwyn 6, Marlborough 5, St Thomas 5, St Bede’s 4, Shirley 1, Timaru 1.

Otago Schools Championship: Southland 19 Otago Boys 21; Waitaki Boys 0 King’s 74. King’s 12 Otago Boys 21; Waitaki Boys 12 John McGlashan 38; Wakatipu 10 Southland Boys 55.

Wellington Premiership: St Pat’s Silverstream 47 Wairarapa College 5; Tawa College 10 Rongotai College 36; Mana College 5 Scots College 87; Hutt International 11 St Bernard’s 7.

• Readers are invited to send their first XV rugby updates, news snippets and hot takes to nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.