First Waitomo Chiefs Women's squad announced

The first Waitomo Chiefs Women's squad has been announced. Photo / Supplied

The first Waitomo Chiefs Women's squad has been announced. Photo / Supplied

The Chiefs Rugby Club today have confirmed their inaugural Waitomo Chiefs Women's squad for the first-ever Super Rugby women's clash in New Zealand.

Waitomo Chiefs women's head coach Chad Shepherd has assembled a strong and experienced squad, featuring 12 Black Ferns and a formidable group of rising talent from across the Chiefs Region.

"We are exceptionally excited for the opportunity to take on the nib Blues Women at Eden Park in under a month's time. As a coaching group we are really pleased with the squad we have selected for this historic occasion.

"We have an exciting balance of youth and experience; our Black Ferns players provide great leadership among an exciting group of young talented players who have broken onto the scene during last year's Farah Palmer Cup."

Shepherd said it is a fantastic opportunity for those selected in the Waitomo Chiefs Women's Squad to proudly represent the Chiefs region.

"This fixture is a great opportunity for these talented women to develop and take their game to the next level. It will be a special occasion for the girls to wear a Chiefs jersey for the first time and as a group we want to demonstrate what it means to proudly represent the club, our Chiefs region, our fans and whānau."

The nib Blues Women will host the Waitomo Chiefs Women in the historic encounter as a double header before the Blues vs Gallagher Chiefs Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa fixture at Eden Park on Saturday, May 1 at 4.35pm.

Waitomo Chiefs Women's Squad:

Angel Mulu (Bay of Plenty)

Ariana Bayler (Waikato)

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (Counties Manukau)

Chelsea Alley (Waikato)

Chyna Hohepa (Waikato)

Emily Kitson (Counties Manukau)

Grace Houpapa-Barrett (Waikato)

Harono Te Iringa (Counties Manukau)

Hazel Tubic (Counties Manukau)

Iritana Hohiaia (Taranaki)

JayJay Taylor (Bay of Plenty)

Kelsey Teneti (Waikato)

Kelsie Wills (Bay of Plenty)

Kendra Reynolds (Bay of Plenty)

Kennedy Simon (Waikato)

Langi Veainu (Counties Manukau)

Les Elder (Bay of Plenty)

Luka Connor (Bay of Plenty)

Mia Anderson (Waikato)

Ngatokotoru Arakua (Counties Manukau)

Paige Neilson (Taranaki)

Pia Tapsell (Bay of Plenty)

Rebecca Burch (Counties Manukau)

Renee Holmes (Waikato)

Shyanne Thompson (Counties Manukau)

Stephanie Lualua (Waikato)

Tachelle Gardiner (Taranaki)

Tanya Kalounivale (Waikato)

Waikohika Flesher (Counties Manukau)

Waitomo Chiefs Women Team Management:

Head Coach: Chad Shepherd (Counties Manukau)

Assistant Coach: Mike Rogers (Bay of Plenty)

Assistant Coach: Latoya Mason (Taranaki)

Assistant Coach: James Semple (Waikato)

Manager: Gareth Duncan (Bay of Plenty) and Paula Corlett (Taranaki)

Physio: Rebecca Mooney (Counties Manukau)

Trainer: Nick Marquet (Waikato)

Video: Hannah MacDonald (Bay of Plenty)