Sport|RugbyUpdated

Fijian Drua v Crusaders: Gregor Paul - The big myth busted by the Drua’s stunning win

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
The Fijian Drua celebrate victory over the Crusaders. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Rugby’s warped thinking about the power of money and the toxic relationship the sport has with it has never been better illustrated than the scorelines in Lautoka and Twickenham over the weekend.

The Fijian

